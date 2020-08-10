Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Conway & Jay-Z’s Meeting Detailed By Griselda Tour Manager
93
0
Nicki Minaj Fans Go After A$AP Ferg For New Song’s Chart Debut
119
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Seven7Hardaway 7x
900
2
Wiz Khalifa Slim Peter
754
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Lil Baby Doesn’t Miss In New Song Preview

Posted By on August 10, 2020

With his epic run still ongoing, Atlanta rapper Lil Baby has taken a moment to preview an upcoming banger.

Much like his actual namesake, Lil Baby appears to be only getting better with age. Despite only being a relative newcomer to the rap game, Lil Baby has already established himself as a young superstar, his recent My Turn album continuing to make an impact months after its initial release. And like many representing his affiliated YSL movement, Lil Baby has somewhat of a tireless work ethic — a quality that has led to a seemingly endless stream of new music.

Lil Baby

 Kevin Winter/Getty Images 

Over the weekend, Baby took to his car to preview an unreleased song, a move that left fans wondering whether another new release could be expected before the year’s end. Though this new tune doesn’t appear to be much of a deviation from his formula, the old adage if it ain’t broke don’t fix it comes to mind. As for the song itself, the track is apparently produced by ATL Jacob, as confirmed by Our Generation Music. As per usual, Baby floats over the lively instrumental, which feels vaguely reminiscent to Lil Uzi Vert‘s bouncy “Sanguine Paradise.”

Lyrically, Baby revisits some of his favored topics, which is to say his own winning qualities. “Got no love for a hoe, I ain’t passionate,” he boasts. “I done ran up a dub on they ass again, tell the streets I’m a voice, I’m an advocate / ask the plug, this the most that he’s ever seen / n***as broke, what’s the most they done ever spent?”

It’s unclear as to whether or not Lil Baby will be dropping this one off anytime soon, but given his spirited in-car performance, it’s clear he’s not ready to leave this one on the cutting room floor. Check out the snippet below (via Our Generation Music) and sound off — do you want this one in your life? 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Nicki Minaj Fans Go After A$AP Ferg For New Song’s Chart Debut
119 525 9
0
Conway & Jay-Z’s Meeting Detailed By Griselda Tour Manager
93 525 7
0

Recent Stories

Conway & Jay-Z’s Meeting Detailed By Griselda Tour Manager
93
0
Nicki Minaj Fans Go After A$AP Ferg For New Song’s Chart Debut
119
0
Nas Drops Trailer For New Music With Hit-Boy Arriving Next Week
146
0
Swizz Beatz Reflects On How Verzuz Inspired DMX
159
0
Lil Baby Earns Heavy Praise From DJ Khaled
146
0
More News

Trending Songs

Vic Mensa Feat. Malik Yusef & Wyatt Waddell No More Teardrops
119
0
Sadistik Feat. Mick Jenkins Zodiac
172
0
Cookiee Kawaii Vibe (If I Back It Up)
159
0
SoloSam Feat. Michael Christmas HOTBOX
119
0
Kyle Dion That Don't Mean A Thing
225
0
KBFR Feat. Lil Gotit Hood Baby Remix
199
0
ItsBizkit Feat. Jadakiss & DreamDoll Outside Wit It
251
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Smoove’L Is Hella Selective About His Juice On “Quarantine Essentials”
304
0
Cardi B Feat. Megan Thee Stallion “WAP” Video
344
0
Real Life “Tried” Video
318
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Conway & Jay-Z’s Meeting Detailed By Griselda Tour Manager
Nicki Minaj Fans Go After A$AP Ferg For New Song’s Chart Debut
Nas Drops Trailer For New Music With Hit-Boy Arriving Next Week