Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Lil Baby Doubles His Rate Per Occasion
119
1
RIP King Von: O-Block’s Trusted Narrator
132
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Desean Jackson Against All Odds
1350
0
Iman Shumpert Joy Ride: Gangsta Grillz
1324
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Lil Baby Doubles His Rate Per Occasion

Posted By on November 11, 2020

Lil Baby’s rates going way up following the double-platinum certification of the Atlanta rapper’s sophomore album, “My Turn.”

There are now only two rappers who have apparently gone double platinum this year. That is Lil Baby and Roddy Ricch. And it comes at a strange time where doing shows or club appearances are at a minimum because of the pandemic. So, even though the streams are going way up, they aren’t getting booked for as many shows as they should be. If COVID never happened, I would suspect both artists would be doing Travis Scott-length tour runs.


Rich Fury/Getty Images

But for Baby, the decline in show bookings and the increased demand has led him to do the only logical thing possible — up the rate. The rapper famously moved his hands in a talking motion as he explained he makes, “2 Hunna an occasion.” He commemorated this statement with a welcome mat at his front door. But, now, the two has doubled and Baby is going to make his bank where he can. Taking to Twitter, he simply told his followers, “That 2 done turned into a 4.”

We can only expect his show rate to go up from here. He later revealed that he’s no longer doing features because he’s in album mode. As previously mentioned, My Turn is one of two rap albums to go double platinum this year. No doubt the deluxe edition helped. No clear sign as to when we can expect Baby to drop his forthcoming project.

If not before the year ends, 2021 is already shaping up to have some incredible music on the way.

[Via]

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

RIP King Von: O-Block’s Trusted Narrator
132 525 10
0
Rick Ross & Future Have Meeting Of The Bosses
146 525 11
0

Recent Stories

Lil Baby Doubles His Rate Per Occasion
119
1
RIP King Von: O-Block’s Trusted Narrator
132
0
Rick Ross & Future Have Meeting Of The Bosses
146
0
Kodak Black & NBA YoungBoy Drop Albums: Twitter Reacts
199
0
King Von Shooting: New Video Shows Alleged Quando Rondo Altercation
172
0
More News

Trending Songs

Salaam Remi Feat. Black Thought, Busta Rhymes, Doug E. Fresh & Mumu Fresh No Peace
66
0
Thundercat & Floating Points Feat. Lil B & Ty Dolla $ign Fair Chance (Floating Points Remix)
79
0
Kodak Black Feat. Tory Lanez & JackBoy Spain
79
0
Kuniva There You Are
79
0
Nav Feat. Future Stella McCartney
132
0
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Funds
93
0
Wiz Khalifa Feat. Empire Of The Sun The Thrill
79
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

NAV Feat. Lil Baby “Don’t Need Friends” Video
251
0
Beanz Breaks Down Why “Belly” Is Her GOAT Movie In “Top 5”
251
2
J.I. Puts You On Reese’s Take 5 & Tries Chips Ahoy Sour Patch Collab
291
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Lil Baby Doubles His Rate Per Occasion
RIP King Von: O-Block’s Trusted Narrator
Rick Ross & Future Have Meeting Of The Bosses