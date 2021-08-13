Rap Basement

Lil Baby Explains Why He Avoids Speaking About Controversial Topics

Posted By on August 12, 2021

He detailed why he felt it was necessary to create “The Bigger Picture” and explained not using political moments for social media posts.

His “The Bigger Picture” single received earned Lil Babydouble-platinum accolade from the RIAA, but the song was more than just another hit for the acclaimed rapper. “The Bigger Picture” was hailed as being an anthem of sorts as it addressed issues of police brutality and inequality, and Lil Baby spoke at length about his Summer 2020 single with MSNBC’s Ari Melber on The Beat.

Despite being dubbed the “Song about George Floyd,” Baby shared that his hit single was something he created to be much more than a song of the moment. “I wasn’t gonna make just a George Floyd song. I mentioned what kind of happened in the song a little bit, but it was the whole [experience],” he said.

Lil Baby, The Bigger Picture, BET
Paras Griffin / Stringer / Getty Images

“It wasn’t just that incident because it was bigger than that incident,” Baby added. “Not saying that incident was not bigger than other incidents, but it was just my chance to speak on the whole thing.” He uses his voice when necessary, however, he refrains from posting too much about himself and his political views, especially on social media where his every move is scrutinized by the public.

“I don’t really catch what’s going on or what people are saying,” he said, adding that the 2020 protests couldn’t be ignored. “I don’t really wanna just speak on situations, especially when I don’t know the whole backstory [because] something I say might get misinterpreted. So, I’m quiet as far as me posting.”

“I speak through my art,” said Baby. “I’m not gonna be a George Floyd advocate only,” because the rapper believes “it’s deeper than that.” He added, “I know people, personally, who got killed by the police. That would be fake of me to post about [Floyd] when I ain’t even post about somebody I know who is going through [a similar situation].”

Check out Lil Baby‘s interview below and hear him speak at length.

Via HNHH

