Troy Ave Moves More "Militant" After Attempts Were Made On His Life
172
0
Amber Rose Parties At "Verzuz" With Wiz Khalifa Days After AE Edwards Apology
662
0
Lil Baby Helps Jayda Cheaves Celebrate Launch Of Pretty Little Thing Collection

Posted By on December 3, 2021

They always support one another and may be two of the healthiest Hip Hop exes.

It may be his birthday, but Lil Baby is celebrating by supporting his ex. Many rappers and their exes or the mothers of their children have contentious relationships, but regardless of their past, Lil Baby and Jayda Cheaves remain thick as thieves. The pair have often made headlines over their on-again, off-again relationship and they’ve been able to maintain a close friendship despite rumors.

Jayda has been a businesswoman since she was in her teens and her fans have admired how she has expanded her brand over the years. Now, the 24-year-old has partnered with Pretty Little Thing to launch her own line and Lil Baby made sure he showed face at her party.

Lil Baby, Jayda Cheaves
Prince Williams / Contributor / Getty Images

Jayda recently shared that her collection is live and up for grabs, and many expect this to sell out. Hello Beautiful describes Jayda’s collection as having a 2000s aesthetic and it is a wave that has taken over the fashion world. Meanwhile, Baby has been facing a few rumors that he has moved on from Jayda and has been dating Saweetie, but he denied the claims and declared that he is a single man.

Check out Lil Baby and Jayda below.



[via]
Via HNHH

