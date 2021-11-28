Lil Baby Helps Son Open His Own Business

An underrated aspect of Lil Baby‘s career is his tendency to give back toward philanthropic efforts. While he has always had a charitable mindset, he has prioritized his family and those in his community.

That is why it is no surprise to see Baby help his son Jason get his career on its feet. On Saturday (Nov. 27), Baby posted an Instagram story of his son Jason’s new gaming truck business named Jones2You. It appears in the video that Jason has just opened the business, and it provides video games and entertainment on the go.

Jason Jones shares the last name as his father Lil Baby (formally known as Dominique Jones). This development comes days after Baby had tweeted about his focus to be a better father to his kids.

Earlier this week, Lil Baby brought is son to a charity turkey drive for Thanksgiving that he hosts annually in Atlanta alongside Julio Jones, who was a former star football player for the Atlanta Falcons, and now plays for the Tennessee Titans.





After Julio and Baby spent all day handing out free turkeys to those in their community, Lil Baby gave a free concert for the attendees. So, it appears that his goals to be a better father and philanthropist have come to fruition.

It is not certain how involved young Jason was in the process of setting up his new business, but Baby teaching his about finances and business operations is an incredibly useful teaching lesson.