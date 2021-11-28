Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Kanye & Drake Concert Tickets Reach Staggering Prices
146
0
Fetty Wap Discusses His Daughter’s Death: “I Was In A Real Dark Place After That”
172
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Bryson Tiller Killer Instinct 2: The Nightmare Before
2118
1
Don Q Double Or Nothing
1615
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Lil Baby Helps Son Open His Own Business

Posted By on November 28, 2021

Baby’s son Jason is only 6 years old.

An underrated aspect of Lil Baby‘s career is his tendency to give back toward philanthropic efforts. While he has always had a charitable mindset, he has prioritized his family and those in his community.

That is why it is no surprise to see Baby help his son Jason get his career on its feet. On Saturday (Nov. 27), Baby posted an Instagram story of his son Jason’s new gaming truck business named Jones2You. It appears in the video that Jason has just opened the business, and it provides video games and entertainment on the go.

Jason Jones shares the last name as his father Lil Baby (formally known as Dominique Jones). This development comes days after Baby had tweeted about his focus to be a better father to his kids. 

Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

Earlier this week, Lil Baby brought is son to a charity turkey drive for Thanksgiving that he hosts annually in Atlanta alongside Julio Jones, who was a former star football player for the Atlanta Falcons, and now plays for the Tennessee Titans.


After Julio and Baby spent all day handing out free turkeys to those in their community, Lil Baby gave a free concert for the attendees. So, it appears that his goals to be a better father and philanthropist have come to fruition.

It is not certain how involved young Jason was in the process of setting up his new business, but Baby teaching his about finances and business operations is an incredibly useful teaching lesson.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Kanye & Drake Concert Tickets Reach Staggering Prices
146 525 11
0
Fetty Wap Discusses His Daughter’s Death: “I Was In A Real Dark Place After That”
172 525 13
0

Recent Stories

Kanye & Drake Concert Tickets Reach Staggering Prices
146
0
Fetty Wap Discusses His Daughter’s Death: “I Was In A Real Dark Place After That”
172
0
Lil Baby Helps Son Open His Own Business
410
0
All Of NBA Youngboy’s YouTube Videos Mysteriously Vanish
596
0
Juice WRLD Day To Take Place At Chicago’s United Center This December
860
0
More News

Trending Songs

Imperetiv Feat. Benny The Butcher & Rick Hyde Under The Scope
93
0
Ghostface Killah I Got Soul Freestyle
132
0
Bizzy Banks My Everything Freestyle
79
0
Troy Ave The Crotana Park Story Pt. 1
185
0
Remedy Feat. Ghostface Killah Modern Day Miracle
265
0
B-Lovee Feat. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie My Everything Pt II
132
0
Wavy Navy Pooh Who Want Smoke?? Freestyle
172
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Snoop Dogg Feat. Fabolous & Dave East “Make Some Money” Video
318
0
Remedy “Crazy 8’s” Video
344
0
The Weeknd “Die For You” Video
199
1
More Videos

Featured Stories

Kanye & Drake Concert Tickets Reach Staggering Prices
Fetty Wap Discusses His Daughter’s Death: “I Was In A Real Dark Place After That”
Lil Baby Helps Son Open His Own Business