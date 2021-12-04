Rap Basement

Lil Baby Hosts Birthday Party & Shows Off Gifts: Jewelry, Art, Clothes & More

Posted By on December 4, 2021

The rapper is celebrating with a few of his closest friends and he’s cleaning up when it comes to his presents.

When it comes to celebrating birthdays, Hip Hop artists do not mess around. Today (December 3) marked both JT from City Girls and Lil Baby‘s birthdays, and these Quality Control artists have been sharing photos and videos of their celebrations on social media. Lil Uzi Vert went all out for his girlfriend and gave her a McLaren, causing JT to express just how in love she is with the rapper.

Meanwhile, it has been a busy day for Lil Baby, as well. Following videos of him making an appearance at his ex Jayda Cheave’s Pretty Little Things event popping up online, more images of Baby partying for his big day have been slowly surfacing on social media.


Of course, a rapper’s birthday isn’t complete without a little bling here and there, and Lil Baby‘s loved ones showed out. The My Turn hitmaker flashed a few of his gifts on his Instagram Story including several iced-out watches and a stack of cash. There were more designer clothes than Baby could handle, and there were even custom portraits of the rapper given as gifts.

We’re sure a wild night is to be had by Lil Baby and his entourage, and aside from him and JT, there are also two other notable celebrity birthdays today—Trina and Tiffany Haddish. Check out highlights from Lil Baby’s celebration below.


Via HNHH

