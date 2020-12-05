Rap Basement

Victoria Monét Announces Pregnancy
Lil Baby, Lil Wayne & Drake Light Up This Week's "Fire Emoji" Playlist
Sheek Louch Gorillaween Vol 3
Billy Boy Brody Higher Than Ever
Lil Baby, Lil Wayne & Drake Light Up This Week’s “Fire Emoji” Playlist

Posted By on December 5, 2020

And new music from The Game, Joey Bada$$, Kash Doll & Tee Grizzley, and more.

We’re winding down on the year but still, with a few weeks left in 2020, there really isn’t a better time to release new music. Over the past few weeks, we’ve received some major drops such as Lil Wayne‘s No Ceilings 3, DJ Scheme’s new album, Family, and a ton of massive collaborations. As we do each week with our Fire Emoji, we got some of the hottest drops that you gotta check out lined up for your weekend listening pleasures. 

As the world’s absorbed the first part of Lil Wayne’s new mixtape, No Ceilings, hosted by DJ Khaled, the rapper hit streaming services with one of the highlights off of the project, “B.B. King Freestyle” ft. Drake. It’s not often we hear them on wax together but we’re glad that when we do, they make it accessible on DSPs. Wayne makes two appearances on this week’s “Fire Emoji” playlist with “B.B. King Freestyle” and The Game‘s “A.I. With The Braids.”

This week also saw the release of two new songs from Lil Baby who celebrated his 26th birthday this week. As we approach the end of the year, it’s safe to say that he hasn’t missed once and “Errbody” is yet another example of his success rate. It was only right it was added it to this week’s update.

Along with the previously mentioned singles, we got some new music from DJ Scheme, Kash Doll & Tee Grizzley, Jackboy ft. Sada Baby, and a whole lot more. Check out the latest Fire Emoji update below. 

