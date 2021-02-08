Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Eminem, DaBaby, YG Cut-Outs Spotted In Super Bowl Crowd
13
0
French Montana Bet A Quarter Million On Tom Brady
66
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Doc D Planetory Destruction
12851
1
Wiz Khalifa
2051
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Lil Baby, Meek Mill, & Michael Rubin Hit The #JuneBugChallenge At Super Bowl LV

Posted By on February 8, 2021

Lil Baby was having a great time at The Super Bowl with fellow rapper Meek Mill and billionaire Michael Rubin.

Lil Baby just had a pretty eventful Super Bowl Weekend. To kick things off, he dropped some behind-the-scenes content that detailed how the QC artist made his recent visuals for “Errbody,” and after that video premiered, Baby headed down to Florida to enjoy the NFL’s championship game.

In Florida, Lil Baby appeared to be having fun while hitting up various clubs and enjoying the Super Bowl festivities. At one point, the Atlanta artist shared footage of his close collaborator 42 Dugg slumped in the club, and he also hit the gram and revealed that his Super Bowl home had been compromised after fans discovered his location. 

Regardless, Lil Baby continued to be in good spirits, and he went on to link with Meek Mill and billionaire Michael Rubin while at the game. In a video shared by The Shade Room, the three figures are spotted with a group of people as they all record a TikTok to the #junebugchallenge. 

Lil Baby is seen giving an awkward take on the dance before Meek slides in with some smooth dance moves, and to the left, Rubin hilariously struggles to even stay on beat.

Everyone from social media users to NBA stars have been showing love to Spottemgottem’s runaway TikTok hit, and now with Lil Baby, Meek, and Rubin participating in the challenge, perhaps “BeatBox” will become an even more undeniable hit. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Junebug (@juneelite)

How are you feeling about Lil Baby’s dancing skills?

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Eminem, DaBaby, YG Cut-Outs Spotted In Super Bowl Crowd
13 525 1
0
Chika Rips Blueface: “[He] Literally Farts On The Mic”
93 525 7
0

Recent Stories

Eminem, DaBaby, YG Cut-Outs Spotted In Super Bowl Crowd
13
0
French Montana Bet A Quarter Million On Tom Brady
66
0
Chika Rips Blueface: “[He] Literally Farts On The Mic”
93
0
Pooh Shiesty Taunts Paralyzed Rapper Who Dissed Him & Lil Durk
93
0
The Weeknd’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Inspires Hectic Memes
172
0
More News

Trending Songs

Pink Sweat$ Heaven
66
0
Ghostface Killah Mighty Healthy
79
0
Wiz Khalifa Feat. 24hrs Dreams
159
0
Yelawolf Feat. Caskey Been A Problem
265
0
Sean Leon Heart Rate
119
0
Tierra Whack 02/05/21 Freestyle
172
0
Phora Loaded Gun
146
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Benny The Butcher “Trade It All” Video
344
0
Internet Money Feat. Trippie Redd, Juice WRLD “Blast Off” Video
225
0
Flo Milli “Roaring 20s” Video
212
1
More Videos

Featured Stories

Eminem, DaBaby, YG Cut-Outs Spotted In Super Bowl Crowd
French Montana Bet A Quarter Million On Tom Brady
Chika Rips Blueface: “[He] Literally Farts On The Mic”