Lil Baby & Naomi Osaka Star In Beats By Dre Ad Celebrating Black Joy & Power

Posted By on November 14, 2020

“You love black culture, but do you love me?”

Apple’s Beats By Dre released a new campaign titled “You Love Me” celebrating black culture on November 12, featuring Lil Baby, Naomi Osaka, and others. The two-minute short film was directed by Queen & Slim’s Melina Matsoukas, written by Lena Waithe, and features music by Solange Knowles. 

Narrated by Tobe Nwigwe, the advertisement seeks to demonstrate popular culture’s relationship with blackness. “You love black culture, but do you love me?” says Nwigwe as he illustrates America’s hypocrisy in loving and consuming black culture, yet discriminating against black people, and sitting out on their oppression.

The short film features breathtaking scenes exhibiting black culture and life in action. Cultural commentator Steve Stoute’s prominent ad agency, Translation, commissioned the commercial. Stoute said, “Beats, Translation, and everyone involved wanted to create a piece that would let our next generation know that they are seen and they are heard and they are enough. Beats was founded and named after a Black man who has always been a voice for the youth, and we are eager to continue using the platform he built to help amplify Black voices now and forever.”

naomi osaka beats by dre commercial

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

The film marks one of Beats By Dre’s most noteworthy and culturally relevant advertisements in years. Osaka stated about her involvement, “I recently joined the Beats family because I am impressed by how the brand is taking a more vocal stance about issues important to my generation. Partnering with such a talented group of Black creators to share this crucial message and celebrate our culture was an amazing opportunity.”

Lil Baby said: “These words and visuals are powerful…just like Us and Our culture. As a Black man, I’m really proud to be a part of this important moment.”

Watch the advertisement below.

Earlier this year, Beats By Dre announced a deal with NASCAR star Bubba Wallace, following president Trump’s critical tweets of him.

[via]

Via HNHH

