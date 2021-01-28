Lil Baby Predicts The Future Top 3 Emcees

When one is asked to think about a newer rapper that best exemplifies the superstar archetype, it’s likely that Quality Control’s own Lil Baby will be one of the first names that come to mind. And rightfully so, given that many have recognized that the success of My Turn propelled him into a new stratosphere. And with things only looking up for the melodic Atlanta rapper, Billboard took a moment to connect with Lil Baby, discussing a variety of topics including his opinion on the rap game’s future.

Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

At one point in the extensive interview, Baby is asked about his prediction of who will be the top three emcees of the next decade. “Roddy Ricch for sure,” he begins, giving praise to a few of his notable contemporaries. “DaBaby for sure. You take me out of there, Megan Thee Stallion. Them three is solidified, but it’s gonna be three new of them, for sure.”

“There might be three new of them three times before 2030, and with me? That’s four,” he continues. “So there’s gonna be four new of us 2030, the way it’s going. But the way we’ve solidified our spots, we’re here. That little crew, I think we’re the leaders of the new generation.” Though he does maintain that he still has a little bit of development to undergo before he can fully embrace a leadership role, he recognizes that he’s certainly making all the right strides.

He also addresses a recent tweet from Boogie Cousins, one that seemed to point to an unreleased and inevitably massive Drake collaboration. “Me and Drake got a lot of songs together, right?” confirms Baby. “It just so happened that one of the songs I recorded was at James Harden’s studio. I ain’t delete the songs out the computer so the songs were still there. James probably got the team at the house and they just listening in the studio. So when I seen [the tweet] I was like, “Damn. How did he hear this song before?”

For more from Lil Baby, check out the full Billboard interview right here.