Lil Baby Previews His Brand New Single

“I asked God for forgiveness soâ I can’t rap on ni*gas, but I let God be myâwitnessâthatâwe done steppedâon ni*gas,” he raps, over an instrumental from Section 8. “I canâafford to buy an army, but I stopped buying pistols / but I just hope that you ain’t in that car when we do catch up with ’em.” Though we have yet to receive a proper release date for the upcoming single, don’t be surprised to see this one land as soon as this coming Friday. Are you excited for another new drop from Lil Baby?