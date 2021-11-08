Lil Baby Previews New Music In IG Snippet

Lil Baby has been on an impressive run for quite a while now.

After officially arriving on the scene in 2018 (with the help of a Drake stimulus package), the Atlanta rapper has ascended into the upper echelons of the rap game. Lil Baby rarely misses, and after a year that saw two appearances on Drake records and a full-length collaboration with 2021’s hottest rapper, Lil Durk, it’s become clear that his spot is cemented.

But we’re closing in on two years without a new Lil Baby album. And in an era when artists are expected to drop new music the second kids get bored with the old music, two years feels like an eternity.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Fortunately for Lil Baby fans, it seems like new music is on the way.

In a recent IG video posted by DJ Akademiks, we are blessed with a snippet of what sounds like some brand-new Lil Baby.

Rocking a Louis Vuitton jacket and tee, and more ice than is in Antarctica, Baby spits along with his new record. And over some bass-heavy trap production, the 26-year-old shows his appreciation for the way he came up.

“You see how we walked in, you can see we run stuff,” Baby raps. “I gotta think out the box, I hate being bunched up, glad that I been through a lot, it made me a monster.”

While the IG snippet does sound similar to the majority of his discography, the saying, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” easily applies. Lil Baby hasn’t missed since 2017 and it doesn’t sound like he’s about to start now. Whether this specific record ever sees the light of day is yet to be seen, but if this is the type of time Baby is on, it’s almost certain whatever he drops next will be some heat.

What do you think of this new Lil Baby snippet? Let us know in the comments.