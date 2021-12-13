Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Alicia Keys Responds To Facing Off Against Beyoncé Or Rihanna In “Verzuz”
172
0
Travis Scott Canceled From Coachella 2022 Despite Offering To Perform For Free: Report
159
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Bryson Tiller Killer Instinct 2: The Nightmare Before
2647
1
Papoose November
1535
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Lil Baby Puts On Epic Birthday Concert In Atlanta With Gucci Mane, Lil Durk, Young Thug, & More

Posted By on December 13, 2021

Lil Baby had an entire festival lineup celebrate his birthday with him at a concert in Atlanta, including Gucci Mane, Young Thug, 21 Savage, Gunna, Lil Durk, MoneyBagg Yo, and more.

It was Rolling Loud in Los Angeles this weekend but that wasn’t the only place where hip-hop fans were being blessed across the country. Atlanta rapper Lil Baby celebrated his twenty-seventh birthday a few weeks ago but a one-day celebration wasn’t enough for him. Like any good “life of the party” Sagittarius would, the rapper had a week-long party with his best friends, organizing an epic concert in his hometown on Sunday night with some of the biggest names in rap accompanying him.

Fans in attendance have been raving about Lil Baby‘s birthday concert at State Farm Arena, where he brought out a who’s who of rap superstars, including Gucci Mane, Young Thug, Lil Durk, Meek Mill, Gunna, 21 Savage, Latto, City Girls, MoneyBagg Yo, 42 Dugg, Lakeyah, EST Gee, Rylo Rodriguez, Fredo Bang, and more.

The night was filled with performances from all of the aforementioned artists, who sang their most popular songs with Lil Baby. Some rappers were double-booked and needed to rush from Rolling Loud, including 42 Dugg, who seemingly missed his set at the festival because of travel issues. He apologized to his fans in California following his no-show this weekend.

Lil Baby’s actual birthday was on December 3 but he continues to celebrate all month long with lavish parties, special events for his fans, and more.

Check out some tweets from last night’s concert below.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Alicia Keys Responds To Facing Off Against Beyoncé Or Rihanna In “Verzuz”
172 525 13
0
Travis Scott Canceled From Coachella 2022 Despite Offering To Perform For Free: Report
159 525 12
0

Recent Stories

Alicia Keys Responds To Facing Off Against Beyoncé Or Rihanna In “Verzuz”
172
0
Travis Scott Canceled From Coachella 2022 Despite Offering To Perform For Free: Report
159
0
50 Cent Announces Snoop Dogg “Murder Was The Case” Series
291
0
Kid Cudi Reveals How He Ran Into Jay-Z & Landed A Spot On “The Harder They Fall” Soundtrack
199
0
Saucy Santana Discusses Linking Up With Nicki Minaj & Rumors That “Walk” Is A Diss
357
0
More News

Trending Songs

Ne-Yo Feat. Yung Bleu Stay Down
79
0
The WRLDFMS Tony Williams & Chandler Moore Anymore
371
0
Alicia Keys Feat. Pusha T Plentiful
251
0
Juice WRLD Feat. Polo G & Trippie Redd Feline
357
0
FRVRFRIDAY Time & It's Order
238
0
Stunna Gambino Man Down
238
0
Wiz Khalifa, Cardo & Sledgren Blacc Tarantino
238
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

OT The Real Feat. Benny The Butcher “Coke & Guns” Video
556
0
Polo G “Fortnight” Video
344
0
Smiley “Made It” Video
225
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Alicia Keys Responds To Facing Off Against Beyoncé Or Rihanna In “Verzuz”
Travis Scott Canceled From Coachella 2022 Despite Offering To Perform For Free: Report
50 Cent Announces Snoop Dogg “Murder Was The Case” Series