Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Young Dolph Shot & Killed In Memphis: Report
344
0
Anderson .Paak & Bruno Mars Announce “An Evening With Silk Sonic” Limited Radio Series
119
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Bryson Tiller Killer Instinct 2: The Nightmare Before
1734
1
Don Q Double Or Nothing
1403
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Lil Baby, Quavo, Chief Keef, & More React To Drake & Kanye West Squashing Their Beef

Posted By on November 17, 2021

The hip-hop community is overjoyed to see Drake and Ye back on good terms.

The hip-hop community is overjoyed to see two of the greatest artists of the last few decades making nice and putting aside their differences. On Tuesday evening, Kanye West and Drake both posted on social media about their reunion in Toronto, meeting up at Drake‘s mansion with J. Prince and squashing their beef. 

This comes a few days after Kanye shared a video with J. Prince, reaching out to Drake in an effort to get the rapper to perform with him at a benefit concert for Larry Hoover. While it has yet to be confirmed that Drake will be joining Ye on stage, it’s likely that they had that conversation and hammered out details last night.

Everyone is glad to see them back on good terms — especially some of the artists that have worked with both and no longer need to choose sides. In the comments to Drake‘s post, dozens of high-profile artists celebrated the moment, including Lil Baby, Quavo, Chief Keef, and more.

“Yessirr Straightenin,” wrote Quavo on the video. “Hard,” said Chief Keef. “Big,” wrote NAV. “Holy shit,” exclaimed Jaden Smith. “It’s a better look wen two of the top guys in our culture build together and not destroy each other salute,” added Hitman Holla.

Check out some of the comments on Drake’s post below to see who is excited about his reunion with Ye.


Comments via Instagram
Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Young Dolph Shot & Killed In Memphis: Report
344 525 26
0
Anderson .Paak & Bruno Mars Announce “An Evening With Silk Sonic” Limited Radio Series
119 525 9
0

Recent Stories

Young Dolph Shot & Killed In Memphis: Report
344
0
Anderson .Paak & Bruno Mars Announce “An Evening With Silk Sonic” Limited Radio Series
119
0
TIDAL Launches Free Tier, Direct Artist Payouts & Fan-Centered Royalties
225
1
DreamDoll Details Reality TV Origins, Transition To Rap, Coming Out As Bisexual & More
172
0
Cardi B Reacts To Praise From Project Pat
199
0
More News

Trending Songs

Loopy Ferrell Feat. Benny The Butcher Back Door
106
0
Cozz Addicted
199
0
Maxwell OFF
225
0
2FeetBino Feat. Young Nudy Can't Contain
251
0
Rob $tone & Dom Kennedy No Handshakes
185
0
Kanye West Feat. Kid Cudi & Young Thug Remote Control Pt 2
344
0
Your Old Droog Feat. Billy Woods & Lil Ugly Mane Meteor Man
212
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Boslen Breaks Down The Best Things To Do In Vancouver, Video Games, Movies & More
212
0
Post Malone & The Weeknd “One Right Now” Video
199
0
Big Sean & Hit-Boy “Chaos” Video
318
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Young Dolph Shot & Killed In Memphis: Report
Anderson .Paak & Bruno Mars Announce “An Evening With Silk Sonic” Limited Radio Series
TIDAL Launches Free Tier, Direct Artist Payouts & Fan-Centered Royalties