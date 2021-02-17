Rap Basement

Lil Baby Responds To Fans Asking For New Album

February 17, 2021

Lil Baby seemingly isn’t in a rush to release a new album.

After making $19 million off the strength of his new album My Turn, Atlanta rapper Lil Baby seemingly isn’t in any rush to get another project in the hands of his fans. Despite the world begging the artist to deliver some more new music, Baby shut down speculation with three letters in a TikTok comment.

Posting two videos of his kids dancing on the video-sharing platform, Lil Baby was bombarded with comments from fans asking for a new album. “Tell ur dad to drop a album,” wrote one fan, directing the comment to Baby’s sons Loyal and Jason. “Nah,” wrote back the artist.


Screenshot via TikTok

While this likely means that we’ll need to wait a few more months for new music from Lil Baby, it doesn’t mean that his output will tremendously slow down. Even between albums, Baby has proven to be dedicated to releasing a lot of music, dropping a two-pack of singles a few weeks ago and contributing his vocals to feature verses. 

Of course, there’s also the Lamborghini Boys mixtape that has been teased with some of Baby’s closest collaborators. Lil Durk has also been publicly fueling the hype for a collaborative project with Baby, meaning that we could see more songs from them in the future.

Stay tuned for more news regarding Lil Baby and his album, whenever that may be coming.

Via HNHH

