Lil Baby Shares Unreleased Verse From Young Thug’s “Bubbly”

Posted By on October 21, 2021

Lil Baby revealed that Young Thug sent him the song for a feature but he forgot to send it back.

Young Thug and Lil Baby go way back. In case you didn’t know, Thugger is actually the reason why Lil Baby even has a music career today, paying the Atlanta rapper to quit the street life and start recording. They’ve worked together countless times and, in his recent interview with The Breakfast Club, Thug admitted that Baby was actually signed to YSL Records before he moved onto Quality Control

Lil Baby was featured on Thug’s last two full-length releases, So Much Fun and Slime Language 2, but he curiously wasn’t included on Punk. It turns out that Baby might have simply been feeling a little forgetful because, as he revealed in a new TikTok video, he actually recorded a verse for “Bubbly” with Drake and Travis Scott, but he forgot to send it back to Thugger.


Prince Williams/Getty Images

“When young thug send you a song for his album an you forget to send it back,” wrote the rapper on TikTok, sharing a video of himself getting his hair cut from his barber. His verse on the song sounds pretty solid and fans are begging for this remix to be included on the inevitable deluxe edition of Punk.

As it stands, Punk is looking set for a #1 debut on the charts next week. However, a deluxe edition might be beneficial as, right now, Thug is neck-and-neck with Drake’s Certified Lover Boy for that spot. With a deluxe, he would drive more people to his album, which could push him over the edge to surpass Drake‘s seventh week.


Prince Williams/Getty Images

As far as numbers are concerned, DJ Akademiks recently came out and said that he doesn’t think Young Thug is a “big dog” in rap because he failed to sell over 100,000 units of his album the first week. Do you agree?

Listen to Lil Baby‘s verse on “Bubbly” below and let us know if you need it.

Via HNHH

