Lil Baby Signs New Artist To 4PF

Lil Baby has made it a point to not only become one of the leading recording artists in the world, dominating this year with his double-platinum album My Turn and his high-charting single “The Bigger Picture”, but to also become a trusted executive in the industry.

Much like Young Thug, Yo Gotti, Rick Ross, and other bosses before him, Lil Baby is learning how to be great on the business side of music, tapping into the streets and signing artists to his own 4PF label.



Rich Fury/Getty Images

So far, he’s elevated the careers of 42 Dugg (in a joint deal with CMG), Rylo Rodriguez, and other rising stars.

He recently teased that he would be signing his first woman artist, hinting that she was a great singer. We’ve finally learned her identity as, this week, Lil Baby announced the signing of Chalynn MoneeÌ to 4PF.

The Atlanta-based artist has already earned co-signs from SZA, Tay Keith, and Calboy and, now, she’s about to earn a lot more attention as she continues her career with 4PF.

“Congratulations @chalynnmonee ! Welcome To The Team,” wrote Baby on Instagram. “Also Want To Thank You For Trusting Me An My Label With Your Career !! I Gotcha. Let’s Goooooo.”

As her career develops, we’ll keep you posted with news about Chalynn MoneeÌ, as well as Lil Baby and other 4PF artists.

Congrats, Chalynn!