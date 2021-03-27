Lil Baby Struggles To Pick Up A Baby

Lil Baby is fresh off the tails of his powerful “The Bigger Picture” Grammys performance. While intending to make a poignant statement about social justice and police brutality, the rapper received pushback from a number of critics, citing his portrayal of Black trauma for the entertainment of a largely white audience and the Recording Academy. He later addressed the criticism and has since been working hard on new music for fans. Despite his moniker, it seemed like a certain baby wasn’t rocking with the Atlanta native.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

In a recently shared TikTok, the Quality Control artist is depicted reaching out to hold an adorable little girl while at an event. The baby then turns away from the rapper, rejecting his attempt to embrace her. The other two associates of the rapper can be seen laughing as the baby refuses to let him hold her.

“The baby wasn’t rocking with Lil Baby,” penned the videographer over the video. While it seemed like the cute youngster in the video wasn’t feeling the My Turn artist, as a father of two himself, he’s likely considerably good around kids.

In terms of new music from the Grammy-nominated rapper, Lil Durk recently previewed a collab the two have together from their upcoming joint album. Additionally, Moneybagg Yo recently spoke to HNHH about the idea of a collaboration between the two of them.

“There was a conversation when we first made “All of a Sudden,” and then there was another conversation right before we made “You Played.” So it’s just in the talks. I just feel like everything is timing,” MoneyBagg Yo said.



Read more of our digital cover story with Moneybagg Yo here.