Lil Baby Suggests He Makes More Than “200 A Occasion” These Days

Somebody better buy stock on Lil Baby because he goes up in value daily. Undeniably, one of the hottest rappers in the game right now is Quality Control hitmaker Lil Baby. The Atlanta artist seems to strike gold—or platinum, even—with every release, and he recognizes his value. In a clip that went viral, Lil Baby repeated his lyrics where he stated he makes “200 a occasion,” and we know he means thousands.



Alberto E. Rodriguez / Staff / Getty Images

He also tweeted that if a rapper doesn’t have a certain amount of money, he feels offended if they even approach him with a request for a verse. “Ima feel offended if you want a verse from me but don’t got a 100k… ‘respect my hustle,'” Baby tweeted. “100k cheap by the way do your streaming research.”

It looks as if the price tag just went up, because Baby is back with another announcement about the value of his hustle. He sent out a tweet about his viral video where he was listening to his song “Emotionally Scarred” where he rapped, “Jumpin’ up on stages / I get two hundred an occasion.” On Friday, he addressed the chatter about his bars and stated that things have changed. “And I don’t want 200 a occasion I made that song a min ago ‍♂️.” We can only imagine how much “occasions” are running or Lil Baby these days.