Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

HNHH TIDAL Wave: King Von Dominates This Week’s Playlist
199
0
Lil Baby Teases Fans With Brief Music Video Clip
212
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Desean Jackson Against All Odds
1376
0
Sheek Louch BeastMode 4
1310
4
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Lil Baby Teases Fans With Brief Music Video Clip

Posted By on November 14, 2020

Fans have been waiting for some new Lil Baby music.

In the eyes of many fans, Lil Baby is having the best 2020 of any artist out right now. Earlier in the year, he released his project My Turn which ultimately became a massive hit that sold hundreds of thousands of units. The artist even came through with a deluxe version of the project that brought even more content to his supporters. Since then, Lil Baby has been featured on a plethora of songs where he has shown just how versatile he can be.

With all of this in mind, it should come as no surprise that fans have been curious about when he will return with some new music. Well, recently, the Atlanta artist took to his Instagram page where he dropped a 3-second video that would force one to assume that a brand new track and music video could be coming in the not-so-distant future. 

Unfortunately, the teaser is a little too short to really dissect what is happening here although it certainly seems like something that music fans should be excited about. Lil Baby is one of the best young artists out right now and when he drops, you can be sure that it will be quality.

Let us know how excited you are for Lil Baby’s next project, in the comments below.

Lil Baby

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

HNHH TIDAL Wave: King Von Dominates This Week’s Playlist
199 525 15
0
Post Malone Says Drake “Sucks” At Beer Pong
199 525 15
0

Recent Stories

HNHH TIDAL Wave: King Von Dominates This Week’s Playlist
199
0
Lil Baby Teases Fans With Brief Music Video Clip
212
0
Post Malone Says Drake “Sucks” At Beer Pong
199
0
Rubi Rose On Her OnlyFans Grind, Debut Album & More
199
0
Sheek Louch Recalls Suge Knight Calling His Mom’s House To Sign The Lox
251
0
More News

Trending Songs

Goodie Mob Feat. Big Boi Prey 4 Da Sheep
93
0
StaySolidRocky Out Da Oven
106
0
Jay Gwuapo Lost Files
66
0
Fetty Wap Speed
93
0
Blac Youngsta Feat. Yo Gotti & 42 Dugg Streets
172
0
Smoove'L Period
93
0
Problem Child 5 Feat. Young Thug Da Tooly
106
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

2 Chainz Feat. Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Duval “Can’t Go For That” Video
93
0
Lil Wayne Feat. Gudda Gudda & HoodyBaby “NFL” Video
185
0
NAV Feat. Lil Baby “Don’t Need Friends” Video
344
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

HNHH TIDAL Wave: King Von Dominates This Week’s Playlist
Lil Baby Teases Fans With Brief Music Video Clip
Post Malone Says Drake “Sucks” At Beer Pong