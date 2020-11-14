Lil Baby Teases Fans With Brief Music Video Clip

In the eyes of many fans, Lil Baby is having the best 2020 of any artist out right now. Earlier in the year, he released his project My Turn which ultimately became a massive hit that sold hundreds of thousands of units. The artist even came through with a deluxe version of the project that brought even more content to his supporters. Since then, Lil Baby has been featured on a plethora of songs where he has shown just how versatile he can be.

With all of this in mind, it should come as no surprise that fans have been curious about when he will return with some new music. Well, recently, the Atlanta artist took to his Instagram page where he dropped a 3-second video that would force one to assume that a brand new track and music video could be coming in the not-so-distant future.

Unfortunately, the teaser is a little too short to really dissect what is happening here although it certainly seems like something that music fans should be excited about. Lil Baby is one of the best young artists out right now and when he drops, you can be sure that it will be quality.

Let us know how excited you are for Lil Baby’s next project, in the comments below.

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET