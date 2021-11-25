Rap Basement

Lil Baby Wants YK Osiris To Run Him The $5K He Owes Him, Singer Laughs It Off

Posted By on November 24, 2021

In a video shared online, Osiris laughs off the debt while Baby reminds him he’s owed the money since April.

As the world weighs in on whether he and Saweetie are the new Hip Hop couple on the block, a video of Lil Baby has gone viral. This clip, however, has nothing to do with the “Tap In” rapper and instead features Baby having a playful back and forth conversation with YK Osiris. We’ve seen the R&B singer popping up all over the internet as he trolls Drake and boasts about the cost of his $1,500 haircut and $325K earrings.

If it is to be believed, YK Osiris is out here balling out of control, but in the video with Lil Baby, the My Turn rapper asked for the $5K Osiris owes him.


The pair look to be out shopping while they talk about the cash that Osiris needed to pay up. Baby teases him about it, saying he’s waiting on Osiris’s to collect his cash. This is a debt that has been owed since April and while YK Osiris continuously laughs throughout the video, Lil Baby seems a tad bit serious about his money.

Someone off-camera added to the conversation, saying that he has learned not to call YK Osiris about debts but instead, wait until he sees him to collect. Osiris seemingly agreed without offering up an explanation as to why Lil Baby hasn’t gotten his money yet, especially with the luxury purchases he recently bragged about online.

Baby hilariously said he knows this “rap sh*t goes up and down” and if he’s up, Lil Baby can wait on the “next hit.” Osiris said he needed to get that money cleared before paying up. Watch this one for yourself below and let us know if you think Lil Baby will ever see that $5K.


Via HNHH

