Lil Baby Wins Artist Of The Year At Apple Music Awards

His potential was always clear but the strides that Lil Baby has taken in recent years shows just how hungry the young Atlanta rapper was. When considering Artist Of The Year categories at awards shows, the 25-year-old should definitely be one of the leading forces to take home the award, which he has just done at the Apple Music Awards.

My Turn was really just the beginning for Lil Baby in 2020. Baby was the first artist to achieve a double-platinum album in 2020, and he also surprisingly led the charge as far as protest anthems go, dropping the powerful “The Bigger Picture” following George Floyd’s murder. He has grown from being one of the hottest rappers bubbling under the radar to the most in-demand superstar of 2020, which speaks to Baby’s drive to show off his creativity and storytelling skills in each new release.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise to anybody that he was crowned Apple Music Artist of the Year at their second annual awards show.

The awards have been handed out for the streaming service’s ceremony, which saw Lil Baby go home with the grand prize.

“This year has changed me a lot. Now that I’m an artist, I feel like my voice can get heard through my music and I needed to say something. And my fans listened,” said Lil Baby about winning the award. “So thank you to my fans and thank you to Apple Music for giving me a special way to connect to my fans.”

In addition to Baby’s big win, Megan Thee Stallion and Roddy Ricch were also some of the main prizewinners of the night.

Megan Thee Stallion left with the Breakthrough Artist Of The Year award, saying: “I am so excited to be the Breakthrough Artist of the Year. This is a really big accomplishment for me. Apple Music has been rocking with me for so long, even before making me an Up Next artist, and I am just very appreciative and very grateful. I will forever love ya’ll as much as ya’ll love me.”

Roddy Ricch had two prizes, Top Song of the Year with “The Box” and Top Album of the Year with Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial.

“My first phone was the iPhone. It’s crazy making music could get me to the point where a platform like Apple could honor me or put me on a pedestal,” said Roddy. “I just appreciate Apple Music to the farthest extent. Winning this award motivates me to work even harder. This is confirmation that I am on the right track and doing what I gotta do to be the greatest in my own right.”

Congratulations to all of last night’s winners!

