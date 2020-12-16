Rap Basement

Lil Baby’s “My Turn” Made $19 Million During The Pandemic

Posted By on December 16, 2020

Lil Baby’s “My Turn” album grosses $19 million amidst a global pandemic, reinforcing the idea that this might be his most profitable year yet.

Lil Baby has made several headlines lately, mostly for releasing great music, but also for things that aren’t so great. Amidst it all though, he had been “pushing” arguably one of the best albums of the year. The My Turn rapper has been apart of a lot of year-end lists, but still, his fans seem to think that he deserves more – and maybe they’re right.

DJ Akademiks recently shared a list of the top 5 highest-grossing albums in the US this year. The list features some of the biggest artists in the world, with all but one representing hip-hop. 

Despite being snubbed without a single nomination at this year’s Grammy Awards, The Weeknd‘s After Hours brought in $15.5 million, which was only topped by the likes of Juice WRLD, Pop Smoke, Taylor Swift, and Lil Baby

With a majority of the albums on the list grossing an extremely respectable $15.5 – $16.3 million, Lil Baby proved that 2020 was his year, topping the list with a staggering $19 million off My Turn revenue alone.

News of Lil Baby topping this year’s album sales list comes just a few weeks after he shared his updated booking price.  

Did you expect Lil Baby’s album to perform so well? If so, when did you know?

Via HNHH

