Lil Baby’s New Songs Prove To Fans That He Can’t Miss

Posted By on December 4, 2020

Lil Baby’s new songs “Errbody” and “On Me” are hard as hell.

Lil Baby cannot miss. That much has been clear for the last few years. The Atlanta native can slide on any beat, adding his own charm and flavor to some of the hottest producers’ tracks, telling stories like nobody else and truly connecting with his audience. The rapper is being praised as one of the best of his generation, with social media commentators re-iterating that much following the release of his two new birthday tracks.

A few weeks ago, Lil Baby started skating around a release date, which was also his birthday. December 3 saw the release of two new records from Baby, as well as a couple of accompanying videos. The favorite of the two so far is “Errbody”, but that doesn’t mean that “On Me” isn’t hard… it’s a banger as well.

Both records have fans excited for what’s to come in the rapper’s future. This year, he became the first artist to go double-platinum on an album with My Turn. He also released one of the year’s defining records in “The Bigger Picture”, which is nominated for several GRAMMY Awards. Could he top himself in 2021?

Check out what people have been saying about the new songs on social media and be sure to check out “Errbody” and “On Me“, two of the hottest new releases of the day.

Via HNHH

