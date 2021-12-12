Rap Basement

Stevie J Plans To Speak With Attorneys After Delta Kicked Him Off Flight
New Dr. Dre & Eminem Collab Track Preview Has Surfaced
Bryson Tiller Killer Instinct 2: The Nightmare Before
Papoose November
Lil Baby’s Son Jason Seen Filming Music Video

Posted By on December 12, 2021

Baby’s son wants to follow in his dad’s footsteps.

Lil Baby‘s six-year-old son Jason has been making big moves as of late. It seems that Baby has began to instill lessons about hard work into his child, because he just keeps grinding.

On Saturday (Dec. 11), a video surfaced on Jason recording a video for his unreleased original song. As he raps to the camera, it is easy to see he has the same mannerisms as his dad, and his rapping style resembles Baby’s. Over a trap beat with strong claps, Jason spits bars like: “I don’t like checking the price tag / water on my wrist, big drip / diamonds on my neck, big lit.”

It seems like Baby’s got his son feeling himself, as he proceeded to throw stacks of cash in one clip from the video shoot.

While it’s not clear when or if Jason will release the song, it is not a totally unorthodox development. Just this year, Young Thug‘s nine-year-old daughter Mego was featured on the song “Yessirskii” from his April compilation album Slime Language 2.

Mego had been rapping for a while before Thug rewarded her for her hard work by allowing her to be on his album, and she is now part of Thug’s label Young Stoner Life. 

Perhaps once Jason puts out more music he can join Lil Baby‘s 4PF label. Baby already helped him open his own business, so it is plausible he can help him with his rap career too.

Check out Jason shooting his music video below.


Via HNHH

