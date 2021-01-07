Lil Baby’s “The Bigger Picture” Certified Platinum

One of last year’s most powerful and impactful songs, Lil Baby‘s “The Bigger Picture” became an instant fan-favorite upon its release. For one, it captured the sentiment that many were left feeling following the deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and all the black people killed at the hands of police. And secondly, it showcased a different side of Lil Baby, one capable of introspection and sharp sociopolitical observation. Though easily one of hip-hop’s biggest superstars, “The Bigger Picture” captured the attention of even those generally disinterested in his average release.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

With the single having been released on June 12th, a few weeks removed from George Floyd’s murder on May 25th, Lil Baby found himself looking at an unexpected hit. It was certified gold a little over one month later, and though Baby has since kept the ball rolling with new releases, many have continued to turn to “The Bigger Picture.” Especially during times of societal crisis, as we’re in the midst of witnessing currently, as the transition of political power is set to be underway. Unsurprisingly, the track has officially been certified platinum by the RIAA, another one added to his already expansive collection.

For Baby, “The Bigger Picture” marks his fortieth platinum plaque, making him one of the new generation’s most commercially successful acts by a wide margin. It’s certainly exciting to see such a passionate response to one of his more impactful releases, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see the track gain further significance if and when the dust settles in the United States. Revisit the track below, and show some love to Lil Baby for hitting another milestone in his young career.