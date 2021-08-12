Rap Basement

Lil Baby’s “The Bigger Picture” Reaches Double Platinum Status

Posted By on August 12, 2021

Lil Baby’s Grammy-nominated protest anthem is now a multi-platinum single.

In terms of RIAA certifications, Wednesday was a good day for Lil Baby, because the popular Atlanta rapper was able to add five new plaques to his growing collection of gold and platinum records. Of his five new certifications, the My Turn cut “Consistent,” the 2018 Rylo Rodriguez-assisted “No Friends,” and this year’s EST Gee-assisted “Real As It Gets” have all reached the gold threshold.

Lil Baby’s other two new plaques are actually double-platinum certifications, with “Life Goes On” with Gunna and Lil Uzi Vert as well as last summer’s “The Bigger Picture” both officially moving two million album-equivalent units.

While the double-platinum certification for 2018’s “Life Goes On” is still impressive, it’s even more noteworthy that Lil Baby’s 2020 protest anthem has moved so many units so quickly. The Grammy-nominated single arrived during the midst of social turmoil in the United States that followed the globally covered death of George Floyd on May 25, 2020.

As the protests spread across the country and eventually to Atlanta, the QC rapper hit the streets to protest as one of the people, and shortly thereafter, “The Bigger Picture” emerged, with many calling Lil Babya legend in the making. Despite the song’s cultural impact and commercial success, the Voice of the Heroes rapper has revealed that he’s not interested in making politically conscious music anymore. 

With that said, revisit Lil Baby’s now-2x platinum single “The Bigger Picture” by watching the official music video below.

Via HNHH

