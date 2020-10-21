Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Logic Adds Two New Platinum Plaques To His Collection
106
0
Jack Harlow Announces New Single “Tyler Herro”
93
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Iman Shumpert Joy Ride: Gangsta Grillz
1046
0
Desean Jackson Against All Odds
834
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Lil Bibby Announces He’s Coming Out Of Retirement

Posted By on October 21, 2020

Lil Bibby says he’s moving to Chicago and coming out of retirement.

These days, Lil Bibby is one of the primary sources for anything happening with Juice WRLD‘s posthumous releases. He has been hounded by fans to drop more of the unreleased material that the late Chicago rapper previewed prior to his untimely death and, generally, he’s been a great source of news regarding their plans for the future. 

As the head of Grade A Productions, Lil Bibby worked hand-in-hand with Juice WRLD before his passing. He is also working with Australian standout The Kid LAROI, one of Juice’s proteges. However, it seems as though he’s been wanting to return to the microphone himself, announcing that, in a month’s time, he will be coming out of retirement to release some new music.


Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Having stuck to his retirement pretty strictly, it looks like the pandemic has got to Lil Bibby and he can’t help himself from releasing something, making the revelation on Twitter.

“I’m moving back to Chicago and I’m coming out of retirement in 30 days,” wrote Bibby. 

In his replies, a bunch of Juice WRLD fans are begging for new posthumous releases, calling out the songs they’d like to see on streaming services. Overall, it doesn’t look like people are too excited for Lil Bibby’s personal return… or maybe they just don’t remember what his music sounds like.

What are you expecting from him?

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Logic Adds Two New Platinum Plaques To His Collection
106 525 8
0
Jack Harlow Announces New Single “Tyler Herro”
93 525 7
0

Recent Stories

Logic Adds Two New Platinum Plaques To His Collection
106
0
Jack Harlow Announces New Single “Tyler Herro”
93
0
Wendy’s Trolls MGK With Savage Eminem Reference
93
0
Lil Durk Says Juice WRLD Could Have Been The Next Kanye West
106
0
Reason Praises TDE: “They Hold Me Accountable”
106
0
More News

Trending Songs

NoCap I Can't
66
0
The Firm Firm Fiasco
79
0
Lil Gotit Feat. Lil PJ Tellin Ya
93
0
Ty Dolla $ign Feat. Post Malone Spicy
119
0
Deante Hitchcock Feat. Guapdad 4000 Déjà Vu
119
0
YoungBoy Never Broke Again The Story Of O.J. (Top Version)
93
0
Joyner Lucas Snitch
93
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Aminé “Woodlawn” Video
106
0
Doley Bernays “Sugar Hill” Video
212
0
Said Sum Remix
146
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Logic Adds Two New Platinum Plaques To His Collection
Jack Harlow Announces New Single “Tyler Herro”
Wendy’s Trolls MGK With Savage Eminem Reference