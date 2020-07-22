Lil Bibby Hints At Juice WRLD & The Weeknd Collab?

Juice WRLD‘s posthumous album Legends Never Die has definitely been well-received. The album seems to keep hitting new records, including the biggest posthumous debut in twenty years, another honor he shares only with Drake and The Beatles, and finally, one of the biggest streaming debuts in history. And yet, he’s not done, with the projections for this week coming in at around 125,000 – 150,000.

While fans are still very much wrapped up in the album, Juice’s family and estate have already announced that there will be a deluxe edition, while his girlfriend Ally Lotti confirmed even more albums in the works. There’s no timeline yet as to when we can expect the deluxe, but we’re already getting hints as to what new features we might find on it.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Lil Bibby, who signed Juice to Grade A Productions, his label under Interscope, took to twitter to drop a teaser for the Juice WRLD fans. They’ve quickly swarmed underneath the tweet to speculate further on it.

Bibby wrote plainly enough: “999 XO,” adding a mischievous devil face beside it, to indicate that he means business, and that we may expect something out of the norm– it’s worth noting that Juice does have a song titled “XO,” that is currently unreleased. Nonetheless the adding layer of the devil emoji would seem to indicate that a collaboration between Juice and The Weeknd is afoot. However, if we’ve misread the situation, you’ll surely find out.

Fans are currently taking this as an opportunity to share their personal deluxe edition wishlist, and asking to hear specific songs from the artist’s catalogue.