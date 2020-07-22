Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Bobby Shmurda Teases Prison Release With Website Countdown
0
0
Lil Bibby Hints At Juice WRLD & The Weeknd Collab?
93
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Sy Ari Da Kid A Toxic Heartbreak
834
0
Boosie Badazz In House
821
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Lil Bibby Hints At Juice WRLD & The Weeknd Collab?

Posted By on July 22, 2020

Lil Bibby seems to be hinting at something with his recent tweet.

Juice WRLD‘s posthumous album Legends Never Die has definitely been well-received. The album seems to keep hitting new records, including the biggest posthumous debut in twenty years, another honor he shares only with Drake and The Beatles, and finally, one of the biggest streaming debuts in history. And yet, he’s not done, with the projections for this week coming in at around 125,000 – 150,000.

While fans are still very much wrapped up in the album, Juice’s family and estate have already announced that there will be a deluxe edition, while his girlfriend Ally Lotti confirmed even more albums in the works. There’s no timeline yet as to when we can expect the deluxe, but we’re already getting hints as to what new features we might find on it.

juice wrld the weeknd

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Lil Bibby, who signed Juice to Grade A Productions, his label under Interscope, took to twitter to drop a teaser for the Juice WRLD fans. They’ve quickly swarmed underneath the tweet to speculate further on it. 

Bibby wrote plainly enough: “999 XO,” adding a mischievous devil face beside it, to indicate that he means business, and that we may expect something out of the norm– it’s worth noting that Juice does have a song titled “XO,” that is currently unreleased. Nonetheless the adding layer of the devil emoji would seem to indicate that a collaboration between Juice and The Weeknd is afoot. However, if we’ve misread the situation, you’ll surely find out.

Fans are currently taking this as an opportunity to share their personal deluxe edition wishlist, and asking to hear specific songs from the artist’s catalogue.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Bobby Shmurda Teases Prison Release With Website Countdown
0 525 0
0
Gunna Previews Future Collab Off “Wunna” Deluxe
119 525 9
0

Recent Stories

Bobby Shmurda Teases Prison Release With Website Countdown
0
0
Lil Bibby Hints At Juice WRLD & The Weeknd Collab?
93
0
Gunna Previews Future Collab Off “Wunna” Deluxe
119
0
DaBaby Competing With Lil Baby & Roddy Ricch To Take Over 2020
119
0
Action Bronson Reflects On Mac Miller Collab “Red Dot Music”
119
0
More News

Trending Songs

Shyne Grady Letter 2 Lucci
93
0
Reese LAFLARE Feat. Benny The Butcher No Hook
119
0
Shyne Grady Letter 2 Lucci
93
0
Curren$y Feat. Wiz Khalifa 90’ IROC-Z
146
0
R-Mean & Berner Feat. Chris Webby Real Sh*t
132
0
Future Slow Down
146
0
Too Short Typhoon
185
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

The Weeknd “Snowchild” Video
93
0
Wiz Khalifa “Still Wiz” Video
265
0
Future “Posted With Demons” Video
238
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Bobby Shmurda Teases Prison Release With Website Countdown
Lil Bibby Hints At Juice WRLD & The Weeknd Collab?
Gunna Previews Future Collab Off “Wunna” Deluxe