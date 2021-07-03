Rap Basement

Lil Bibby Teases Travis Scott’s Involvement On Juice WRLD Album

Posted By on July 3, 2021

A Juice WRLD x Travis Scott track is just what we needed.

Ever since Juice WRLD‘s tragic passing, fans have been steadily given a healthy dose of posthumous music. Back in 2020, we got the project Legends Never Die, and now, it appears as though we will be getting yet another Juice WRLD project. In fact, this new album is supposed to be released in three parts and as a result, fans are excited to see just how much music is going to be present here. As is always the case with posthumous albums, fans are cautious about placing expectations, however, new Juice WRLD music is always a cause to be excited.

Lil Bibby has been teasing some information about the album, and just a couple of days ago, he revealed something exciting. In the tweet below, Bibby claims that Travis Scott is supposed to be on the project although he has yet to send in his verse. Bibby even asked fans to spam Scott so he can get the vocals in on time.

The first part of the project is reportedly 90 percent done which is pretty far along. Having said that, we could see a Juice WRLD album make it to streaming services sooner rather than later, although nothing is guaranteed.

Be sure to keep it locked to HNHH as we will bring you all of the latest updates surrounding this new project.

Travis Scott

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for The New School
Via HNHH

