Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Lil Cease Admits Biggie Penned His Rhymes Because He Was Too “Intimidated” To Write
238
0
Remains Located In 1982 Identified As O’Jays Guitarist Frank Little Jr.: Report
556
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Bryson Tiller Killer Instinct 2: The Nightmare Before
2687
1
Papoose November
1668
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Lil Cease Admits Biggie Penned His Rhymes Because He Was Too “Intimidated” To Write

Posted By on December 14, 2021

The Junior M.A.F.I.A. icon says the late icon tried telling him he shouldn’t “worry about what you say, but how you say it.”

His life may have been cut short back in the 1990s, but Christopher “The Notorious B.I.G.” Wallace’s legacy has stood tall for decades. His memory has been carried on by his family, loved ones, and community of fans who have remained dedicated to placing his hits at the top of their “favorites” lists. During his reign, Biggie helped many artists from his neighborhood find fame alongside him, including his brainchild, Junior M.A.F.I.A.

Member Lil Cease recently sat down with VladTV where he discussed his Rap career. “I really started rapping after Biggie passed,” said Cease. “When I had to write my album. In them times before that, Biggie was writing the raps for me.”

Lil Cease
Johnny Nunez / Contributor / Getty Images

“Everybody else was writing they rhymes, though,” Cease added before naming his peers. “The main people was the main friends he had was me, Nino, Chico, Capone, and Bugsy. Nino, Capone, and Bugsy is all related. We didn’t rap, Chico rapped, though. He used to live a building away from Big. He rapped. So, most of the artists from Junior M.A.F.I.A. rapped, I just wasn’t a rapper. It was just an idea he had just for me performing with them that whole year before we got our record deal.”

“He got his record deal, his album came out in ’94. We came out in ’95,” he said. “He used to see me rocking with them and he was like, ‘You got it, you just don’t rap.’ He used to try to get me to rap, but I was intimidated because I’m like, ‘This n*gga so nice, he’s so dope, I can’t write nothin’ nowhere near close to what the f*ck this n*gga doin’.”

Still, Biggie would encourage Cease to pick up his pen and test out his skills. The advice Big gave his friend was not to “worry about what you say, but how you say it.” Cease continued to avoid writing his own songs, so Biggie picked up the responsibility to help ease Cease into the spotlight.

Watch Lil Cease speak about the late icon below.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Remains Located In 1982 Identified As O’Jays Guitarist Frank Little Jr.: Report
556 525 42
0
Top 5 Sets At Rolling Loud California
397 525 30
0

Recent Stories

Lil Cease Admits Biggie Penned His Rhymes Because He Was Too “Intimidated” To Write
238
0
Remains Located In 1982 Identified As O’Jays Guitarist Frank Little Jr.: Report
556
0
Top 5 Sets At Rolling Loud California
397
0
Rowdy Rebel Says Epic Records Hasn’t Paid Him Since 2014 & He’s Done Making Music
331
0
Young Nudy Nearly Hit With Fireworks On Stage At Rolling Loud
159
0
More News

Trending Songs

Burna Boy Feat. WizKid B. D’OR
119
0
Jhene Aiko Wrap Me Up
384
0
Peewee Longway Starve
238
0
LunchMoney Lewis Feat. Trinidad James Don't Stop
265
0
Ne-Yo Feat. Yung Bleu Stay Down
384
0
The WRLDFMS Tony Williams & Chandler Moore Anymore
397
0
Alicia Keys Feat. Pusha T Plentiful
463
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Big Boi & Sleepy Brown Recall Selling Weed With André 3000 On “How To Roll”
913
0
OT The Real Feat. Benny The Butcher “Coke & Guns” Video
662
0
Polo G “Fortnight” Video
371
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Lil Cease Admits Biggie Penned His Rhymes Because He Was Too “Intimidated” To Write
Remains Located In 1982 Identified As O’Jays Guitarist Frank Little Jr.: Report
Top 5 Sets At Rolling Loud California