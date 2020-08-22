Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

JoJo Removes Tory Lanez From Album’s Deluxe Over Megan The Stallion Shooting
146
0
Nas, Pharrell & Jay-Z Bless This Week’s “Fire Emoji” Playlist
93
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Tory Lanez The VVS Capsule (EP)
768
3
600 Breezy Iceman Edition 2
622
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Lil Durk Addresses Demand For Longer Verse On Drake Collab

Posted By on August 22, 2020

Lil Durk says even Drake wanted him to have a longer verse on “Laugh Now Cry Later.”

Over the past 10 years or so, Lil Durk has helped shifted the game and influence a whole new generation of artists. As drill dominates other regions, such as the UK and New York City, Durk’s influence can be heard across the board. Just last week, the release of Drake‘s “Laugh Now Cry Later” helped put a new set of eyes on him while those who’ve been following him for a minute are excited to see him get the recognition is truly deserves.

In a recent interview with Complex, Durk detailed how the song came about which he described as a one-day process. Beginning from DMs, Durk and Drake would later swap ideas and verses over FaceTime before coming to the final product. However, he did explain why his verse was so short on the track and ultimately, it’s COVID-related.

“Oh, when I sang on the verse, I left. I thought it was done. This was around the time the studio was really tripping about COVID. But when I had left the studio, it was supposed to get mixed the next day. So that being a shorter version was on my end,” Durk explained after revealing there were three different verses he did to the track. Fans have demanded that a version with a longer version of Durk’s hook gets released, the Chicago rapper revealed that Drake, too, wished that happened. “He [Drake] wanted me to go long… Shit, me too. I will fuck around and drop a freestyle now.”

If you’ve been feeling the collaboration, Durk hinted that there could be more tracks with Drake dropping soon. “It ain’t the only one. I’ll leave it at that,” Durk said regarding “the vault.”

Keep your eyes peeled for that freestyle.

[Via]

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

JoJo Removes Tory Lanez From Album’s Deluxe Over Megan The Stallion Shooting
146 525 11
0
Nas, Pharrell & Jay-Z Bless This Week’s “Fire Emoji” Playlist
93 525 7
0

Recent Stories

JoJo Removes Tory Lanez From Album’s Deluxe Over Megan The Stallion Shooting
146
0
Nas, Pharrell & Jay-Z Bless This Week’s “Fire Emoji” Playlist
93
0
Lil Durk Addresses Demand For Longer Verse On Drake Collab
132
0
Chance The Rapper Offers Support To Megan Thee Stallion
106
0
Kamaiyah Demands That You Respect Her Hustle As She Holds It Down For The West Coast
172
0
More News

Trending Songs

Abra Cadabra Feat. RV, Kush, Double Lz, Bandokay, Lowkey & Dezzie On Deck (Remix)
106
0
Kevo Muney Feat. Kevin Gates Amen
106
0
Kresnt Valley Of Darkness
159
0
Mulatto Feat. 21 Savage Pull Up
159
0
Headie One Feat. Stormzy & AJ Tracey Ain't It Different
199
0
Nas Feat. Charlie Wilson Car #85
159
0
Vic Mensa Feat. SAINt JHN 2HONEST
106
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Coi Leray Hits Up Her Favorite Jamaican Restaurant On “Snack Review”
106
0
Migos Feat. YoungBoy Never Broke Again “Need It” Video
238
0
Pop Smoke Feat. Lil Tjay “Mood Swings” Video
265
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

JoJo Removes Tory Lanez From Album’s Deluxe Over Megan The Stallion Shooting
Nas, Pharrell & Jay-Z Bless This Week’s “Fire Emoji” Playlist
Lil Durk Addresses Demand For Longer Verse On Drake Collab