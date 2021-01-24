Lil Durk Adds To The Definition Of A “Snitch”

Snitching has always been a hot topic of debate in the hip-hop world although now, it seems like a more pressing issue than ever before. This is especially true in light of the Tekashi 6ix9ine fiasco which saw the rainbow-haired rapper snitch on a plethora of associates, leading to a much shorter sentence than a RICO charge would realistically warrant.

Numerous artists have come out against 6ix9ine and those that follow in his footsteps. In fact, artists like Lil Durk have been giving their takes on what snitching really is and whether or not certain actions are truly those of a rat. While taking to Twitter on Saturday, Durk offered an updated clause in the snitching definition, noting that people who take to IG Live with their stories are most definitely in the rat category.

“If you talk bout murders and who did what to who on live and know they gone put it on YouTube you a rat,” Lil Durk wrote.

These definitions and clauses have been disputed over the years although there is no doubt that artists feel very strongly about them. At the end of the day, snitching can negatively impact a whole plethora of people and many in hip-hop are fed up with the politics of it all.

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Def Jam