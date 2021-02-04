Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Nelly Responds To St. Lunatics’ Ali With Detailed Story Of Group’s History: “Actual Factuals”
93
0
Migos File To Dismiss Lawsuit Against Former Lawyer
93
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Doc D Planetory Destruction
12653
1
Wiz Khalifa
1932
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Lil Durk Announces New Collab With Kehlani “Love You Too”

Posted By on February 3, 2021

Lil Durk & Kehlani are coming through with a new collaboration tonight.

By late December, Lil Durkhad already decided to claim 2021 as his. The release of his long-awaited album, The Voice arrived just days before Christmas. It earned him 25K in its first tracking which was only based on one day of sales. The sales continued to climb well into 2021 and it set the tone for what we’re about to see from the rapper this year.

Further cementing that sentiment was the release of the deluxe edition of the project which is expected to move upwards of 78K this week, per HDD. It’s aiming for #2 on the charts trailing behind Morgan Wallace’s Dangerous: The Double Album which is expected to move 130K in its first week. It doesn’t seem like things will change but there are some factors to consider. For one, Morgan Wallace just found himself in a massive controversy after hurling racial slurs. Radio removed him from rotation and on the final two tracking days, he’s facing the effects of cancel culture.

Secondly, Lil Durk recently announced that he’ll be unveiling a brand new single tonight alongside Kehlani. The rapper took to Twitter and Instagram where he shared the news of their forthcoming collaboration titled, “Love You Too.” Fans already anticipate that they’ll have the song on repeat for days to come. 

It seems unlikely that the single could propel The Voice to the top of the Billboard 200 in anyway. However, we welcome new music from Durk at any chance possible. 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Nelly Responds To St. Lunatics’ Ali With Detailed Story Of Group’s History: “Actual Factuals”
93 525 7
0
Migos File To Dismiss Lawsuit Against Former Lawyer
93 525 7
0

Recent Stories

Nelly Responds To St. Lunatics’ Ali With Detailed Story Of Group’s History: “Actual Factuals”
93
0
Migos File To Dismiss Lawsuit Against Former Lawyer
93
0
Lil Durk Announces New Collab With Kehlani “Love You Too”
106
0
Floyd Mayweather Challenges 50 Cent To High-Stakes Fight
119
0
Marilyn Manson Once Admitted To Threatening Rape, Fantasies Of Murder
212
0
More News

Trending Songs

Ay Em Feat. BackRoad Gee Jon Snow
79
0
Westside Boogie Said Sum (Freestyle)
132
0
Ol' Dirty Bastard Brooklyn Zoo
93
0
YNW BSlime OTW
185
0
Drakeo The Ruler Too Icey
119
0
Pooh Shiesty Feat. BIG30 Neighbors
146
0
Page Kennedy Feat. Elzhi & Method Man Pain
251
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Young Dolph Feat. Key Glock “Green Light” Video
159
0
G.T. “Joe Montana” Video
185
0
Nechie “Stackin It” Video
185
1
More Videos

Featured Stories

Nelly Responds To St. Lunatics’ Ali With Detailed Story Of Group’s History: “Actual Factuals”
Migos File To Dismiss Lawsuit Against Former Lawyer
Lil Durk Announces New Collab With Kehlani “Love You Too”