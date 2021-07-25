Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Vince Staples Reflects On How Mac Miller Changed His Life
106
0
Moneybagg Yo Names The Two Biggest Albums Of The Year
172
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Curren$y Welcome To Jet Life Recordings 2
2051
0
Boosie Badazz Goat Talk 3
1218
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Lil Durk Brings Out Live Band, Performs King Von Tribute At Rolling Loud

Posted By on July 25, 2021

Lil Durk hits the Rolling Loud stage for a special performance including a live band, an appearance from Lil Baby, and a tribute to King Von.

Miami is the place to be this weekend. Rolling Loud is back up and running, despite concerns over COVID-19. Friday boasted performances from Lil Baby, A$AP Rocky, and more while Saturday’s festivities closed out with a performance from Travis Scott who debuted brand new music off of Utopia.


@RollingLoud/@simonchasalow

Lil Durk also touched the stage last night where he delivered a stellar performance alongside a live band. The rapper ran through many of his hit records, both old and new, and brought out a few friends for the ride. First off, India Royale showed face during his set. Then, Durk invited Lil Baby on stage for a performance of their The Voice Of The Heroes cut, “Hat’s Off.”

For the first installment of Rolling Loud since the pandemic, Durk also made a concerted effort to pay his respects to King Von. During his show, he did a live rendition of “Took Her To The O.” 


@RollingLoud/@simonchasalow

Rolling Loud’s festivities conclude tonight with Post Malone serving as the headliner. Other performers on the docket include Gucci Mane, Lil Uzi Vert, DaBaby, Rick Ross, Hack Harlow, Rod Wave, and Yung Bleu. Pooh Shiesty still appears on the Rolling Loud schedule for 9:40 p.m. on the Monster Energy stage, though there’s likely a replacement since the 1017 rapper is still incarcerated.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Vince Staples Reflects On How Mac Miller Changed His Life
106 525 8
0
Moneybagg Yo Names The Two Biggest Albums Of The Year
172 525 13
0

Recent Stories

Vince Staples Reflects On How Mac Miller Changed His Life
106
0
Moneybagg Yo Names The Two Biggest Albums Of The Year
172
0
Lil Uzi Vert Debuts New “Pink Tape” Music At Rolling Loud
132
0
Bobby Shmurda Explains What It Feels Like To Be Free
159
0
Lil Nas X Responds To Dr. Boyce Watkins’ Homophobic “INDUSTRY BABY” Comments
119
0
More News

Trending Songs

Tory Lanez Feat. Kodak Black Grah Tah Tah
106
0
Jay Critch To The Sky
132
0
Armoney Rose Feat. The Game Baddest In The World
132
0
Trench Baby Richest Gangbanger
119
0
Zach Zoya Understand
106
0
GASHI Sleeping On My Left
212
0
James Blake Say What You Will
159
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

YN Jay Crafts One Of The Fattest Blunts In “How To Roll” History
159
0
Childish Major Names The Best Places To Get “Thot Food” In Atlanta
199
0
Coupe
106
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Vince Staples Reflects On How Mac Miller Changed His Life
Moneybagg Yo Names The Two Biggest Albums Of The Year
Lil Uzi Vert Debuts New “Pink Tape” Music At Rolling Loud