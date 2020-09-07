Rap Basement

HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Lil Durk Confirms “The Voice” Album Is Coming Soon

Posted By on September 7, 2020

Lil Durk hints at an October release date for “The Voice” after releasing the title track on Friday.

Someone gotta give Durk is flowers while he’s here because, for the past eight years, he has consistently been the voice of the streets. He doubled down on those claims on Friday after the release of his new single, though many anticipated it would be a full body of work. After his feud with 6ix9ine was reignited, Durk said he would be dropping new music on the same day as Tattle Tales. He upheld his end of the bargain with the release of “The Voice,” which leads the campaign for his new project. 

According to Durkio, The Voice has already won and it’s not even out yet. The rapper shared a photo of himself iced out with five bottles of Ace Of Spades in hand with a celebratory smile on his face. “The voice album won already and it’s not even out yet 10/?/20,” he captioned the post. 

It’s been a massive year for Lil Durk that put a well-deserved spotlight on the hard work he’s put in over the years. He dropped off Just Cause Y’all Waited 2, along with a deluxe edition. The project peaked at #2 on the Billboard 200. He also earned his first top 10 single on the Billboard Hot 100 with his collaboration with Drake on “Laugh Now Cry Later.” 

Via HNHH

