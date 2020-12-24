Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Clever Recruits Juice WRLD & Post Malone For New Single
66
0
Bun B Responds To Requests For UGK Verzuz OutKast
66
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Lil Wayne No Ceilings 3
900
3
Meek Mill QUARANTINE PACK
754
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Lil Durk Fans Think He’s Warning Quando Rondo On “The Voice”

Posted By on December 24, 2020

Lil Durk actually seemingly speaks about MUBU Krump, who dissed his cousin Nuski, and not Quando Rondo.

Lil Durk has finally officially released his new studio album The Voice, and it couldn’t have come at a better time. The rapper and his fans have been mourning the death of King Von, one of Durk’s close friends and an affiliate of his OTF crew. The Chicago storyteller was killed after a reported altercation with Quando Rondo‘s entourage in a nightclub parking lot in Atlanta, which has turned fans sour on the Never Broke Again rapper. Quando is not currently under investigation, and he has been moving freely, despite his relative silence in recent weeks

On The Voice, many of Lil Durk’s fans are under the impression that he’s sending a major warning to Quando Rondo for his alleged involvement in the fight prior to the shootout on the song “Redman“, but according to others, he’s actually coming for a different source.

“That same day my cousin died, I couldn’t take no more meds/They asked me where I’ma be in ten years, sh*t, I said, ‘The feds’/They asked me what I’ma do ’bout Krump, sh*t, he dead,” raps Durkio on the song. However, many people have misheard the record and believe he’s saying, “They asked me what I’ma do ’bout Qua-, sh*t, he dead.”

Considering he was just discussing his cousin Nuski, who was murdered, in the lines prior, it’s very likely that Durk was actually referring to MUBU Krump, a rapper who dissed Nuski following his death. Krump was killed in 2018, which is referenced in that last bar.


Prince Williams/Getty Images

Still, there are plenty of King Von tribute moments on this album. Check it out and let us know what you think Durk is saying on “Redman“. Is he coming for Quando Rondo, or is he actually speaking about Krump?

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Bun B Responds To Requests For UGK Verzuz OutKast
66 525 5
0
Clever Recruits Juice WRLD & Post Malone For New Single
66 525 5
0

Recent Stories

Clever Recruits Juice WRLD & Post Malone For New Single
66
0
Bun B Responds To Requests For UGK Verzuz OutKast
66
0
Westside Gunn’s “FLYGOD” Album Is Returning To Streaming Platforms
93
0
Lil Durk Gets Emotional With King Von Tribute On “The Voice”
93
0
Royce Da 5’9″ Explains Why 50 Cent’s “GRODT” Was One Of A Kind
93
0
More News

Trending Songs

Nyck Caution Feat. Elbee Thrie December 24th
79
0
Lil Wayne Look At Me
106
0
J Stone Feat. Nipsey Hussle & T.I. Started Wit Nothin
66
0
Lil Durk Refugee
66
0
Lil Durk Feat. King Von Still Trappin'
119
0
Casanova Feat. Snoop Dogg 211
331
0
Navy Blue Feat. Yasiin Bey Breathe
212
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Too Short Feat. Guapdad 4000, Rayven Justce “Oaklandish” Video
212
0
Reason Feat. Mereba “Westside” Video
185
0
J.I. Expresses Skepticism Over Sour Patch Kids Cookies On “Snack Review”
159
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Clever Recruits Juice WRLD & Post Malone For New Single
Bun B Responds To Requests For UGK Verzuz OutKast
Westside Gunn’s “FLYGOD” Album Is Returning To Streaming Platforms