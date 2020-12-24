Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Clever Recruits Juice WRLD & Post Malone For New Single
66
0
Bun B Responds To Requests For UGK Verzuz OutKast
66
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Lil Wayne No Ceilings 3
900
3
Meek Mill QUARANTINE PACK
754
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Lil Durk Gets Emotional With King Von Tribute On “The Voice”

Posted By on December 24, 2020

Lil Durk shares a message from King Von on “The Voice” stand out “Death Ain’t Easy”.

After an emotional year for many of us, things only got tougher when we found out King Von was shot and killed just a week after the release of his debut album, Welcome To O’BlockMany of us were just becoming familiar with King Von’s contribution to the game as a skilled storyteller, a real-life motivator, and of course a family man. For his close friend, Lil Durk, things hit even harder. After removing himself from social media for a little while, Durk returned to announce the surprise drop of The Voice, an album that had been in the works for a few months now

Durk told fans that The Voice was in honor of and a tribute to his fallen friend, King Von.

Lil Durk has never shied away from the pain he’s felt since growing up in Chicago. He’s lost far too many friends and family, and croons to the universe, “who told me death is easy?”, on the stand out track that features a voice note from King Von

In a deeply emotional song that sees Durk reflecting on the loss has felt in his lifetime, “Death Ain’t Easy” is kicked off by a previously recorded voice note from King Von. True to what we know of him, Von was intense in the recording, while discussing a potentially dangerous encounter out in California. Rest Easy King Von. 

What do you guys think of the track?

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Bun B Responds To Requests For UGK Verzuz OutKast
66 525 5
0
Clever Recruits Juice WRLD & Post Malone For New Single
66 525 5
0

Recent Stories

Clever Recruits Juice WRLD & Post Malone For New Single
66
0
Bun B Responds To Requests For UGK Verzuz OutKast
66
0
Westside Gunn’s “FLYGOD” Album Is Returning To Streaming Platforms
93
0
Lil Durk Gets Emotional With King Von Tribute On “The Voice”
93
0
Royce Da 5’9″ Explains Why 50 Cent’s “GRODT” Was One Of A Kind
93
0
More News

Trending Songs

Nyck Caution Feat. Elbee Thrie December 24th
79
0
Lil Wayne Look At Me
106
0
J Stone Feat. Nipsey Hussle & T.I. Started Wit Nothin
66
0
Lil Durk Refugee
66
0
Lil Durk Feat. King Von Still Trappin'
119
0
Casanova Feat. Snoop Dogg 211
331
0
Navy Blue Feat. Yasiin Bey Breathe
212
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Too Short Feat. Guapdad 4000, Rayven Justce “Oaklandish” Video
212
0
Reason Feat. Mereba “Westside” Video
185
0
J.I. Expresses Skepticism Over Sour Patch Kids Cookies On “Snack Review”
159
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Clever Recruits Juice WRLD & Post Malone For New Single
Bun B Responds To Requests For UGK Verzuz OutKast
Westside Gunn’s “FLYGOD” Album Is Returning To Streaming Platforms