Lil Durk Has The Most Overall Chart Hits In 2021

Continuing his tremendous run from last year, which was nearly a decade in the making, Lil Durk is coming into the new year as the most successful hitmaker in the country, statistically speaking. According to Chart Data on Twitter, the Chicago rapper has the most charting hits on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2021 so far, with eight songs landing on the chart.

Releasing his latest studio album The Voice a few weeks ago, Lil Durk has been able to create sustained attention from the project with lasting chart hits, cranking out eight on the Billboard Hot 100 on the most recent update. That’s more entries than anybody else this year, so far. Of course, his feature spot on Drake‘s “Laugh Now Cry Later” remains a high point for the big stepper, striking at #8 this week.

This is huge news for Durkio, who has battled for a while to get the mainstream attention that he rightfully deserves. As one of the best storytellers for the streets, the 28-year-old can equally come through with an emotional melody-driven record that will be just as solid. His versatility is a strong point, making him the perfect chart darling to kick-off 2021.



Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

Congratulations to Lil Durk. At the rate he’s moving, he’ll likely out-do himself on every facet this year. We’re excited to watch him become even more of a superstar. He recently announced that the deluxe edition of The Voice drops in a few days, so he’ll probably add a few more songs to the charts in the coming weeks.