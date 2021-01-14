Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Lil Durk Has The Most Overall Chart Hits In 2021
93
0
T.I. Launches Trap Music Museum Miami Exhibit
146
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Curren$y Welcome To Jet Life Recordings
1072
0
Wiz Khalifa
1019
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Lil Durk Has The Most Overall Chart Hits In 2021

Posted By on January 14, 2021

Lil Durk has eight songs on the Billboard Hot 100, more entries than anybody else in 2021.

Continuing his tremendous run from last year, which was nearly a decade in the making, Lil Durk is coming into the new year as the most successful hitmaker in the country, statistically speaking. According to Chart Data on Twitter, the Chicago rapper has the most charting hits on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2021 so far, with eight songs landing on the chart.

Releasing his latest studio album The Voice a few weeks ago, Lil Durk has been able to create sustained attention from the project with lasting chart hits, cranking out eight on the Billboard Hot 100 on the most recent update. That’s more entries than anybody else this year, so far. Of course, his feature spot on Drake‘s “Laugh Now Cry Later” remains a high point for the big stepper, striking at #8 this week.

This is huge news for Durkio, who has battled for a while to get the mainstream attention that he rightfully deserves. As one of the best storytellers for the streets, the 28-year-old can equally come through with an emotional melody-driven record that will be just as solid. His versatility is a strong point, making him the perfect chart darling to kick-off 2021.

 
Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

Congratulations to Lil Durk. At the rate he’s moving, he’ll likely out-do himself on every facet this year. We’re excited to watch him become even more of a superstar. He recently announced that the deluxe edition of The Voice drops in a few days, so he’ll probably add a few more songs to the charts in the coming weeks.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

T.I. Launches Trap Music Museum Miami Exhibit
146 525 11
0
Future Keeps “Monster 2” Hype Rolling With New Jacket
119 525 9
0

Recent Stories

Lil Durk Has The Most Overall Chart Hits In 2021
93
0
T.I. Launches Trap Music Museum Miami Exhibit
146
0
Future Keeps “Monster 2” Hype Rolling With New Jacket
119
0
Megan Thee Stallion & Doja Cat Announce Ariana Grande “34+35” Remix
185
0
Frenchie BSM Opens Up About Being Shot In The Neck
159
0
More News

Trending Songs

Night Lovell Feat. Lindasson & FTG Reggie A Lot
66
0
Ameer Vann IDFIATOK
79
0
Snoop Dogg Round Here
66
0
Young AP Feat. Sheff G Drill Tonight
185
0
Nechie High End
93
0
Top5 2 Cases
159
0
Emotional Oranges Feat. Chiiild Bonafide
172
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Rolled On
66
0
Bullets Flying
66
0
2KBABY Explains Why He Keeps His PS5 Controller On Him At All Times
106
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Lil Durk Has The Most Overall Chart Hits In 2021
T.I. Launches Trap Music Museum Miami Exhibit
Future Keeps “Monster 2” Hype Rolling With New Jacket