Lil Durk Hints At Possible Upcoming Drake Collabs: “We Got A Few”

Lil Durk has been experiencing an abundance of critical and commercial success over the past year, with his sixth studio album The Voice earning him his third US top-ten album. He also earned his highest-charting single last year, partially thanks to Drake, after his first single from his upcoming LP “Laugh Now Cry Later” debuted at number two on the charts. Despite being in quarantine, the track was practically inescapable last summer. Durk is now hinting that the duo might have new heat on the way.

During a Q&A session with fans on Twitter, the Chicago-bred rapper answered a dozen or so questions from fans ranging from his relationship status with India Royale to hitting up Lil Baby for a joint album. The “Still Trappin'” rapper was then asked by a fan about the possibility of more music with the OVO head honcho himself. “can we expect another drake collab?” a fan posed to Durk.

He then confirmed that they do have more music in the vault by responding, “We got a few he gang fasho.” He also touched on his favorite artists right now being “Back In Blood” rapper Pooh Shiesty and Lil Baby, and the possibility of marrying his current girlfriend India.

There’s no word yet on when the possible new music from the duo could be dropping, but with Drake working hard to complete Certified Lover Boy since releasing the first single from the project last summer, it is quite possible another one of the tracks on the project could feature a Lil Durk appearance.

Are you looking forward to new music from Durk and Drizzy? Let us know down in the comments.