Lil Durk Labels Himself “Chicago Jay-Z,” Disses 6ix9ine Album

Posted By on September 5, 2020

Lil Durk just released his brand new single called “The Voice.”

Lil Durk and 6ix9ine have been feuding for a couple of weeks now and it doesn’t seem like this distaste for one another is going to end any time soon. The origin of the beef is a little convoluted at this point, however, it all came to a climax yesterday as Durk dropped his new single “The Voice” all while 6ix9ine released a new project called TattleTales. So far, hip-hop fans are siding with Durk on this one, and it is very easy to see why this is the case.

In fact, yesterday, Durk had some harsh words for 6ix9ine’s project as he took to Twitter saying “1 song better then a whole album I’m really chicago jay Z … the voice.” Essentially, Durk is now crowning himself the Chicago equivalent of Jay-Z while also trashing 6ix9ine’s body of work. 

His statement about being the Chicago Jay-Z certainly rubbed some people the wrong way, especially since Kanye West has held that mantle for the last two decades. Regardless, there is no denying Durk’s influence in the city and as of late, he has been much more active than Ye when it comes to making music. Still, it’s definitely a controversial statement to make.

Let us know what you think of “The Voice,” in the comments below.

Via HNHH

