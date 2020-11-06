Lil Durk Learned Of King Von’s Shooting On IG Livege

Following the tragic death of King Von, who succumbed to gunshot wounds at the age of twenty-six, many have been waiting for his associate Lil Durk to speak on the incident. For those unaware, King Von signed to Lil Durk’s Only The Family record label in 2018, after he was released from serving a three-and-a-half-year prison bid. On Von’s brand new album Welcome To O Block, which landed on October 30th, Durk held it down with two guest appearances on the project.

Johnny Louis/Getty Images

Though Durk has yet to issue a statement on his friend and signee’s passing, a new clip has surfaced revealing the moment that he came to learn King Von had been shot. It’s made all the more heartbreaking given how jovial Durk appears to be at the beginning, bumping some new music in an Instagram Live session. Before long, comments began flooding in, informing Durk that King Von had been shot — some messages even alluded to his death, though it had not been confirmed at the time.

Eventually, Durk catches on to the influx of messages, and seems to contemplate what he’s seeing; lest we forget that not long ago, trolls flooded YK Osiris’ IG Live with similar messages that Lil Uzi Vert had been killed. Only this time, the fans were speaking true — it didn’t take long before Durk cut the session short without a word. One has to wonder if the YK Osiris incident crossed his mind at first, leading to his seemingly delayed reaction.

Given everything that has come to pass regarding Von’s death, it’s difficult to imagine how Lil Durk must be feeling right now — our thoughts and condolences go out to him, as well as Von’s family, friends, and fans. Rest in peace to the Welcome To O Block rapper, another rising hip-hop talent gone too soon.