Lil Reese Reacts To King Von’s Alleged Killer’s Release
251
0
Shelley FKA DRAM & Gallant Hold Down Our “R&B Season” Playlist
172
0
Lil Durk & Lil Baby Take A Private Jet To Hit The Studio For Joint Mixtape

Posted By on March 28, 2021

Lil Durk and Lil Baby are hard at work.

nquiring about a collaborative project It was only a few weeks ago when fans began inquiring about a collaborative project from Lil Baby and Lil Durk. The pair have showcased the strength of their chemistry over the past year but it seems that even they have understood the power they have when they’re on wax together. So, they confirmed that a collaborative project would happen and they’ve continued to share very small updates on the status of the project which largely consists of the two hanging out together.

The project appears to be at the forefront of their minds right now. Just a few weeks ago, both artists hinted that the project would be arriving “so soon.” They appear to still be clocking in hours in the studio so it’s unclear how soon this project could arrive. However, they’re still keeping fans on their toes. The two shared footage of themselves on a private plane, though it’s unclear what their location is. Shortly after, they shared footage of the two in the studio, working away. The joint effort from the Chicago rapper and Atlanta artist is reportedly called, The Voice Of The Heroes

A collab project from the two artists couldn’t come at a better time in their careers. Durk is riding high off of the release of The Voice and is continuing to push the latest OTF compilation, Loyal Bros. As for Baby, he’s fresh off of the Grammys stage. Though he didn’t leave with any awards, his performance was undoubtedly the most talked about. 

Via HNHH

