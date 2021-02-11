Lil Durk Or Meek Mill? Twitter Debates Who’s The Bigger Artist

People love to pit others against each other. Especially in the music business, we’ve seen this competitive rap game turn violent because of beef, or because of jealousy. Because of the sheer volume of new releases on a daily basis, it’s only natural for rap fans to rank their favorite artists, often sharing their opinions on forums like Twitter.

Recently, with the rise of Lil Durk into superstardom, it’s been asked whether the Chicago rapper’s success is sustainable. Many are arguing that he’ll hold his spot for a long time, while others are considering his ranking in the overall landscape of where hip-hop is at today. When DJ Kam Bennett, known for his work with Lil Bibby, shared his opinion on Lil Durk‘s incredible year, he argued that Smurk has surpassed the likes of Meek Mill in terms of his relevance as an artist. His tweet sparked a debate on Twitter.

“I never thought I’d see the day where Lil Durk would be a bigger artist than Meek Mill… but here we are,” wrote Bennett, getting Meek’s name trending as users responded to his thoughts. For the most part, people disagree with the take, claiming that Meek is a “certified legend” and has been in the game for longer. However, what people are failing to realize is that Lil Durk only gained mainstream favor in the last few years. He’s been hustling since before Meek’s debut album dropped.

Both are incredible artists who have developed tremendous careers for themselves. Since this topic is being discussed on social media though, let’s bring it to the comments. Who’s the bigger artist? Lil Durk or Meek Mill?