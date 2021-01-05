Rap Basement

Lil Durk Pays Tribute To King Von With “V.Roy” Jacket

Posted By on January 5, 2021

Durk has just debuted a new jacket dedicated to his late friend.

Last month, tragedy struck when news broke that 26-year-old King Von was shot and killed in Atlanta during an altercation with Quando Rondo‘s crew outside a nightclub in Atlanta. Ever since then, his longtime friend and labelmate Lil Durk has been paying tribute to the late rapper as often as possible, dedicating his entire project The Voice to him, as well as including their collaboration “Still Trappin.” Now, Durk is honoring Von in another major way, debuting a new merchandise design that will let him live on. 

Durk debuted the new jacket in an Instagram post on Tuesday. The suede and white button-up bomber jacket is plain on the front, but displays an enormous portrait of the late Chicago rapper on the back. “I wish I was there to watch your back v.ROY but I know you watching mine,” he captioned the photo with a blue heart at the end, referring to the moment Von was fatally shot in Atlanta.

He hashtagged his newest album The Voice and also tagged his Only The Family merchandise store, prompting fans to speculate that the rapper may be releasing the jacket to fans as merchandise for the new album.  

Last week, the 28-year-old Chicago native debuted a “V.Roy” hat dedicated to his late friend. “All hats should say V.roy or you can’t wear em around us,” Lil Durk wrote in the caption to his post. 

Are you excited about the possible new merchandise? Drop a comment letting us know. 

Via HNHH

