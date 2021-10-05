Rap Basement

Lil Durk Posts “Top 50 Greatest Rappers Of All-Time” List & Hip Hop Fans Have Questions

Posted By on October 4, 2021

People believed he was giving the co-sign to the viral list. Kendrick, Eminem, Jay-Z, Tupac, Nas, and Biggie were left out.

Buckle up, because we’re about to embark on another journey through a “Top” list. Ever so often, Hip Hop fans get themselves ensnared in discussions regarding who the GOATs are in the genre, and what follows is debates and bickering over lyricism, album sales, influence, impact, longevity—just any and everything related to someone’s career that could arguably make them the best in the business. 

This time around, a screenshot from what looks to be Lil Durk‘s Instagram Story has begun crawling its way through social media, and the responses to the “Top 50 Greatest Rappers of All-Time” have stirred the pot.

Right off the bat, Durk did not outwardly say that this was his list so it is unclear if he is reposting it because he was included or because he is the person responsible for it. He has a few names that have often found their way onto lists such as these like Drake, J. Cole, Nipsey Hussle, Nicki Minaj, Future, Lil Baby, Young Thug, 21 Savage, and Juice Wrld. 

Others include G Herbo, Megan The Stallion, Lil Uzi Vert, Quando Rondo, Lil Skies, Tee Grizzley, Kodak Black, Chance The Rapper, Blueface, PnB Rock, Roddy Ricch, Migos, and more. People noted that Kendrick Lamar did not make the cut—nor did staples like Eminem, Tupac Shakur, The Notorious B.I.G.—upsetting Hip Hop fans across the board. Many of these “All-Time” artists come from the same generation, and it has sparked quite the discussion.

Take a look at the list below and let us know who you would add or subtract.

Via HNHH

