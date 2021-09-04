Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Lil Durk Says He Is “Really Sad Inside” And Wants “Another Son” With India Royale
119
0
Drake Claims His Giannis Antetokounmpo Line Was Inspired By This Tweet
93
1
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Young Dolph & Paper Route Empire PAPER ROUTE iLLUMINATi
1416
3
Nas King's Disease II
1059
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Lil Durk Praised For India Royale Mention On Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy”

Posted By on September 4, 2021

The Chicago rapper made sure to shout out India’s business on “In The Bible” from Drizzy’s record-breaking album.

They had already joined forces on “Laugh Now Cry Later,” but Lil Durk‘s addition tCertifed Lover Boy is the Chicago rapper’s most recent union with Drake. The album has reached all sorts of heights within its first 24 hours, including becoming the most-streamed record in a single day on both Apple Music and Spotify. 

As Drake celebrates in true Drizzy style with all of his loved ones, Durk’s verse on “In The Bible” with Giveon spent the better part of the day trending online due to the O Block rapper included his girlfriend’s name. Durk and girlfriend India Royale are as thick as thieves and unlike many of his peers, Durk never hesitates to show love and adoration to her for holding him down.

Lil Durk, India Royale
Paras Griffin / Stringer / Getty Images

On “In The Bible,” Durk raps, “India Royale cosmetic, I’m just promotin’ my b*tch / Drake song do a billion streams for sure, I’m just promotin’ her sh*t / Nasty with it / Take her to Sono Bello and get her some massive t*tties.” People swiftly took to social media to discuss the name-drop and agreed that if there is anything that Durk is going to do, it is making sure that the world knows he supports his woman through and through.

You can check out “In The Bible” below and let us know what you think about the collaboration while reading through some reactions, as well.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Lil Durk Says He Is “Really Sad Inside” And Wants “Another Son” With India Royale
119 525 9
0
Drake Claims His Giannis Antetokounmpo Line Was Inspired By This Tweet
93 525 7
1

Recent Stories

Lil Durk Says He Is “Really Sad Inside” And Wants “Another Son” With India Royale
119
0
Drake Claims His Giannis Antetokounmpo Line Was Inspired By This Tweet
93
1
Jadakiss Explains How The Lox Got On Kanye West’s “DONDA”
251
0
Kanye West “DONDA” Review
437
0
Kodak Black Expecting A Baby Girl With His Girlfriend: Report
635
0
More News

Trending Songs

Dappy Feat. M24 & BackRoad Gee Antigua
159
0
Ronski Feat. Larry June & Berner Cookie Jar
106
0
Sada Baby Perk Franklin
93
0
Popcaan Live Some Life
119
0
M Huncho Breadwinner
146
0
BIG30 Feat. Pooh Shiesty Free Shiest Life
371
0
Shy Glizzy Feat. No Savage Mood Switch
185
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Skepta “Eyes On Me” Video
199
0
Victoria Monet “Coastin'” Video
159
0
Drake, Future, & Young Thug Deliver Hilarious “Way 2 Sexy” Video
265
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Lil Durk Says He Is “Really Sad Inside” And Wants “Another Son” With India Royale
Drake Claims His Giannis Antetokounmpo Line Was Inspired By This Tweet
Jadakiss Explains How The Lox Got On Kanye West’s “DONDA”