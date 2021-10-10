Rap Basement

Lil Durk Praised For “Who Want Smoke??” Verse But He Wants A Lil Baby Verse

Posted By on October 10, 2021

Fans are giving Durk his flowers for his verse on Nardo Wick’s “Who Want Smoke?? (Remix)” but he thinks Lil Baby needs a verse on the track.

There hasn’t been a track that Lil Durk hasn’t crushed this year. Since dropping The Voice at the tail end of 2020, the Chicago rapper has been on one hell of a run, dominating every single track that he’s jumped on this year. 


Prince Williams/ Wireimage/Getty Images

On Friday, the highly-anticipated remix of Nardo Wick’s viral smash, “Who Want Smoke??” dropped with additional verses from G Herbo, 21 Savage, and Lil Durk. The song has practically been inescapable while the remix will likely earn Nardo a new Billboard Hot 100 entry.

The Internet has debated who had the best verse on the remix, but many offered Durk his flowers for what he brought to the table. The rapper’s name began trending on Twitter on Saturday with a few people claiming that Durk had a contender for “verse of the year.”

Meanwhile, Durk believes that there’s another rapper that would’ve been an excellent addition to the song. While Lil Baby was also floored by the remix, Durk let the “Girls Want Girls” rapper know that he would’ve been a perfect fit for the remix. “You need a verse on this bitch,” Durk commented under Baby’s post.

Durk and Baby’s collaborative streak culminated in the release of their joint project, The Voice Of The Heroes earlier this year. The project, and their subsequent joint efforts, earned them the award for Best Group/Duo at this year’s BET Hip-Hop Awards. 

Would Lil Baby be a good fit on Nardo Wick’s “Who Want Smoke?? (Remix)” ft. G Herbo, 21 Savage, and Lil Durk? Let us know in the comment section below. 

Via HNHH

