Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Trina Talks About Doing A Verzuz With Lil Kim & Thriving Female MC Scene On “BagFuel”
0
0
DMX’s Status Remains Unchanged Following Array Of Tests
93
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Gudda Gudda Nina
1866
0
Trae Tha Truth & Mysonne If You're Scared Stay Inside
596
2
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Lil Durk Reiterates His Disdain For “Snitches” & “B*tch N*ggas”

Posted By on April 7, 2021

Lil Durk may be “The Voice,” but apparently not for everyone.

Rappers are known for having aliases and alter egos. We have seen it since the early days of Hip-Hop when Slick Rick adopted the moniker of “Rick The Ruler,” and recently, Tyler, the Creator’s last studio album fully explored his alter ego “Igor.” Another artist who is quick to refer to himself as something other than his stage name is Lil Durk, who is known to call himself “The Voice.” 

Taking his nickname quite literally, Lil Durk proclaims that he’s “The Voice” of everyone and everything in one of his recent tweets, but he also gives a quick disclaimer. According to the Chicago rapper, there are two types of people that he could never be “The Voice” for.

“The voice of everything just not snitches and b*tch n*ggas,” Lil Durk writes in the tweet, reiterating once again his immense hatred for snitches. 

Considering his neverending beef with 6ix9ine, Durk’s tweet makes a lot of sense, and seeing that Lul Tim — the man accused of killing King Von — has been having a good time on social media after being released on bond, one can only assume that Durk may be referring to people like him when saying “b*tch n*ggas.”

In other Lil Durk news, the rapper’s forthcoming collab tape with Lil Baby seems to be coming any day now, so stay tuned to see what The Voice and The Hero have in store for us.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Trina Talks About Doing A Verzuz With Lil Kim & Thriving Female MC Scene On “BagFuel”
0 525 0
0
Cole Bennett Laments The Death Of The Soundcloud Era
53 525 4
0

Recent Stories

Trina Talks About Doing A Verzuz With Lil Kim & Thriving Female MC Scene On “BagFuel”
0
0
DMX’s Status Remains Unchanged Following Array Of Tests
93
0
Cole Bennett Laments The Death Of The Soundcloud Era
53
0
Lil Mama Claims She Has Been Ignored By Jay-Z
79
0
Pooh Shiesty Gets Platinum Plaque On Set With Gucci Mane
66
0
More News

Trending Songs

Brasstracks What's Next (Cover)
93
0
DMX A Minute For Your Son
79
0
Chynna Burnout
66
0
Pouya Leave Me Alone
53
0
Queen Naija & Ari Lennox Set Him Up
146
0
Icewear Vezzo Feat. Lil Durk Up The Sco
66
0
Logic Tired In Malibu
238
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Pooh Shiesty Feat. Gucci Mane “Ugly” Video
79
0
Lil Tjay Feat. Toosii “Love Hurts” Video
132
0
Mooski “Track Star” Video
172
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Trina Talks About Doing A Verzuz With Lil Kim & Thriving Female MC Scene On “BagFuel”
DMX’s Status Remains Unchanged Following Array Of Tests
Cole Bennett Laments The Death Of The Soundcloud Era