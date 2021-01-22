Lil Durk Reveals “The Voice” Deluxe Release Date

While Lil Durk has been known for a very long time, there is no doubt that he has seen a massive uptick in popularity over the past year. Thanks to successful collaborations with Drake and a whole host of others, Durk has ascended to the upper echelon of artists and his sales have certainly reflected that new reality. A prime example of this is his latest album The Voice which has already amassed a staggering 700 million streams in a very short amount of time.

With the success of The Voice at the top of his mind, it seems like Durk is gearing up for yet another big release. Just a couple of weeks ago, he teased the deluxe version of The Voice, and today, he finally made the release date official.

Fans of the artist can expect this to drop on Friday, January 29th which is one week from today. This is great news for Durk fans everywhere and we can be sure to receive some great new tracks, as well as some dope features that add to the original release.

Durk has yet to release the tracklist for the new Deluxe project, although we will be sure to bring that to you should he come through with one. In the meantime, let us know what you’re looking forward to most from this Deluxe album, in the comments below.

Araya Diaz/Getty Images for BET